ATHENS, Aug 22 These are news stories, press
reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREECE NEEDS MORE TIME TO REFORM, PM SAMARAS TELLS PAPER
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants international
lenders to give his indebted country more time to complete
reforms that have been demanded as a condition for financial
aid, he told Germany's Bild newspaper.
GREECE AUSTERITY BILL RISES TO 13.5 BLN EUROS FOR NEXT TWO
YEARS-SOURCE
Greece needs to drum up an additional 2 billion euros in
savings over the next two years to meet targets under its EU/IMF
bailout and offset the impact of lower tax revenues from some of
the cuts, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
WORLD NO2 COKE BOTTLER PROFIT HIT BY AUSTERITY, COSTS
Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's
second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, shed
25 percent of profit in the first half as expected, hurt by
austerity in debt-laden Italy, Ireland and Greece and higher
commodity costs.
OPAP Q2 NET SEEN DOWN 1.4 PCT Y/Y
Greek gaming group OPAP, Europe's biggest betting
company, is seen posting a 1.4 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit, hit by a deep recession in its crisis-hit home
market, a poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.
HEDGE FUNDS NIBBLE AT GREEK BONDS ON HOPES OF DEAL
A handful of plucky hedge funds are nibbling again at
cut-price Greek government bonds, increasingly optimistic that
progress in talks between Athens and international lenders will
deliver a better principle payout for bondholders.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO RETREAT WITH WALL
STREET
European shares looked set to fall on Wednesday, following
weaker showings overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, reversing
the previous session's rally, with technical resistance a factor
as investors await expected European Central Bank steps to
tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)