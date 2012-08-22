ATHENS, Aug 22 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE NEEDS MORE TIME TO REFORM, PM SAMARAS TELLS PAPER Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants international lenders to give his indebted country more time to complete reforms that have been demanded as a condition for financial aid, he told Germany's Bild newspaper. GREECE AUSTERITY BILL RISES TO 13.5 BLN EUROS FOR NEXT TWO YEARS-SOURCE Greece needs to drum up an additional 2 billion euros in savings over the next two years to meet targets under its EU/IMF bailout and offset the impact of lower tax revenues from some of the cuts, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday. WORLD NO2 COKE BOTTLER PROFIT HIT BY AUSTERITY, COSTS Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, shed 25 percent of profit in the first half as expected, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Italy, Ireland and Greece and higher commodity costs. OPAP Q2 NET SEEN DOWN 1.4 PCT Y/Y Greek gaming group OPAP, Europe's biggest betting company, is seen posting a 1.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by a deep recession in its crisis-hit home market, a poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. HEDGE FUNDS NIBBLE AT GREEK BONDS ON HOPES OF DEAL A handful of plucky hedge funds are nibbling again at cut-price Greek government bonds, increasingly optimistic that progress in talks between Athens and international lenders will deliver a better principle payout for bondholders. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO RETREAT WITH WALL STREET European shares looked set to fall on Wednesday, following weaker showings overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, reversing the previous session's rally, with technical resistance a factor as investors await expected European Central Bank steps to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)