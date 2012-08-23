ATHENS, Aug 23 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: EUROGROUP CHIEF KEEPS GREEK BAILOUT EXTENSION HOPES ALIVE Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes of winning more time to push through austerity cuts but warned the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid bankruptcy. GREECE CAN STAY AFLOAT IF TRANCHE COMES AFTER OCT-SAMARAS Greece can stay afloat if it receives its next tranche of aid later than October but will be broke if the money does not arrive, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said, as he launches a charm offensive seeking additional time for Athens to meet its bailout commitments. NO DECISIONS AT FRIDAY'S MEETING WITH SAMARAS, SAYS MERKEL There will be no decisions at Friday's meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday. MOTOR OIL H1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 17 PCT Y/Y Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil is expected to post a 17-percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by foreign exchange losses and falling fuel demand in the austerity-hurt country, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. DUTCH FINMIN NOT IN FAVOUR OF MORE TIME FOR GREEK CUTS Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he was not in favour of Greece getting more time to cut its budget deficit and reform its economy. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN HIGHER ON FED STIMULUS HOPES European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with investors seen buying riskier assets after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)