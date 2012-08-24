ATHENS, Aug 24 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: MERKEL AND HOLLANDE UNITE IN TOUGH MESSAGE FOR GREECE German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande presented a united front towards Greece on Thursday, telling Athens it should not expect leeway on its agreement unless it sticks to tough reforms. GERMAN FINANCE MINISTRY STUDYING "GREXIT" COSTS - PAPER A working group led by Germany's deputy finance minister is studying the possible economic impact of a Greek exit from the euro zone, a newspaper reported on Friday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepared for talks with Greece's prime minister. DUTCH MINISTER URGES GERMANY TO HOLD FIRM ON GREECE Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees De Jager urged Germany to maintain its tough stance on aid to Greece in an interview due to be published on Friday, when Greece's prime minister is due to hold talks in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel. GERMAN FINMIN-MORE TIME WON'T SOLVE GREEK PROBLEMS Granting Greece more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview on Thursday, adding however Athens' difficult situation must be acknowledged. GREEK BETTING FIRM OPAP'S PROFIT TOPS FORECAST OPAP, the Greek lottery games operator and Europe's biggest listed gambling company, reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter profits on Thursday, helped by lower tax liabilities and a rise in revenues from games related to the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. STATE RESERVES WILL LAST UNTIL MID-OCTOBER - PAPER State cash reserves will last until the middle of October, while the troika report, on which the next disbursement of 31.5 billion euros hinges, is expected by early October, daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr GREEK PM MEETS GERMAN CHANCELLOR ON FRIDAY Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Friday and French President Francois Hollande on Saturday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO EXTEND RETREAT European stocks were seen edging lower on Friday, adding to the previous session's falls and tracking losses on Wall Street, hurt by brewing worries over global growth and as investors scale back expectations of a new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve following comments made by a Fed member. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)