ATHENS, Aug 28 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE MULLS T-BILLS TO BRIDGE EXTENSION FUNDING GAP-OFFICIALS Greece estimates that a two-year extension on its bailout would create a financing gap of less than 18 billion euros ($22.5 billion), which it could cover by issuing short-term debt rather than pleading for more money from lenders, government officials told Reuters. C.AGRICOLE CEO SAYS AIM TO WRAP UP EMPORIKI TALKS IN WEEKS Credit Agricole hopes to wrap up talks on the sale of its Greek Emporiki unit within weeks, the French bank's chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that it was possible that it could retain a stake of 10 percent or less in the troubled unit. GERMAN LAWMAKERS SAY 'GREXIT' NOW JUST ECONOMIC RISK Germany's raucous internal debate on whether to keep Greece in the euro zone is too narrowly focused on financial factors and should also weigh up the wider geopolitical risks of a "Grexit", senior officials in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party say. EU EXEC: TROIKA REPORT TO TAKE A FEW WEEKS FROM EARLY SEPT MISSION START International lenders will return to Greece in early September to review progress in reforms and decide on potential adjustments to the bailout agreement and it will take a few weeks before their report is ready, the EU executive said on Monday. MOTOR OIL PROFIT FALLS 74 PCT AS AUSTERITY HITS DEMAND Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil reported a 74 percent profit drop for the first six months of the year, weighed down by falling crude prices and shrinking fuel demand in the austerity-hit country. PM TO MEET COALITION PARTNERS ON WEDNESDAY Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to meet the leaders of his coalition partners on Wednesday as part of ongoing talks on an 11.5 billion euro austerity package. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN FALLING ON GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES European shares were seen falling on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's gains as growing concerns over global growth eclipse expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to boost their faltering economies. (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)