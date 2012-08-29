ATHENS, Aug 29 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: PM TO MEET COALITION PARTNERS ON WEDNESDAY Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet his government coalition partners - the head of PASOK Evangelos Venizelos and the head of the Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis - at 0700 GMT, as part of ongoing talks on an 11.5 billion euro austerity package. GREEK GOVERNMENT IDENTIFIES 11.7 BLN EUROS OF CUTS Greece's government has identified 11.7 billion euros ($14.7 billion) of austerity measures that will be presented to political leaders in the conservative-led coalition for approval, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. GREECE PLANS "SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES" TO BOOST GROWTH Greece plans to set up "special economic zones" to attract private investment and help lift its debt-laden economy out of depression, the government said on Tuesday. CREDIT AGRICOLE SEES GREEK UNIT SALE WITHIN WEEKS Credit Agricole said a deal to sell troubled Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank's quarterly results. HELLENIC PETROLEUM Q2 PROFIT SEEN DOWN A THIRD Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, was expected to post a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by foreign exchange losses and falling demand in the austerity-hit country, a Reuters poll found on Monday. PPC H1 PROFIT SEEN WIPED OUT BY UNPAID BILLS, COSTS PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, was expected to report first-half earnings been all but wiped out by provisions for unpaid bills and higher fuel costs, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday. PIRAEUS BANK IN TALKS WITH SOCIETE GENERALE OVER GENIKI BANK Piraeus Bank is in advanced talks with Societe Generale for the acquisition of its subsidiary Geniki Bank, according to capital.gr. www.capital.gr 6.5 BLN EURO DEPOSITS RETURNED TO GREEK BANKS IN JULY, AUGUST Deposits of 6.5 billion euros returned to the Greek banking system in July and August as a result of an increasingly stable political environment and the view that the country will remain in the eurozone, daily financial Imerisia reported. Specifically, 3.5 billion in deposits returned to Greek banks in July and another 3 billion euros by August 24. www.imerisia.gr STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY PPI Greece's statistics service ELSTAT will release producer price inflation (PPI) in July. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO OPEN MIXED, QE UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES European shares were expected to open mixed on Wednesday, extending a sideways move as mixed economic data and uncertainty over further stimulus measures from central banks keep investors on tenterhooks. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)