PM TO MEET COALITION PARTNERS ON WEDNESDAY
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet his government
coalition partners - the head of PASOK Evangelos Venizelos and
the head of the Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis -
at 0700 GMT, as part of ongoing talks on an 11.5 billion euro
austerity package.
GREEK GOVERNMENT IDENTIFIES 11.7 BLN EUROS OF CUTS
Greece's government has identified 11.7 billion euros ($14.7
billion) of austerity measures that will be presented to
political leaders in the conservative-led coalition for
approval, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
GREECE PLANS "SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES" TO BOOST GROWTH
Greece plans to set up "special economic zones" to attract
private investment and help lift its debt-laden economy out of
depression, the government said on Tuesday.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SEES GREEK UNIT SALE WITHIN WEEKS
Credit Agricole said a deal to sell troubled Greek
arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming
from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank's
quarterly results.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM Q2 PROFIT SEEN DOWN A THIRD
Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
was expected to post a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit
by foreign exchange losses and falling demand in the
austerity-hit country, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
PPC H1 PROFIT SEEN WIPED OUT BY UNPAID BILLS, COSTS
PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, was
expected to report first-half earnings been all but wiped out by
provisions for unpaid bills and higher fuel costs, a Reuters
poll found on Tuesday.
PIRAEUS BANK IN TALKS WITH SOCIETE GENERALE OVER GENIKI BANK
Piraeus Bank is in advanced talks with Societe
Generale for the acquisition of its subsidiary Geniki
Bank, according to capital.gr. www.capital.gr
6.5 BLN EURO DEPOSITS RETURNED TO GREEK BANKS IN JULY,
AUGUST
Deposits of 6.5 billion euros returned to the Greek banking
system in July and August as a result of an increasingly stable
political environment and the view that the country will remain
in the eurozone, daily financial Imerisia reported.
Specifically, 3.5 billion in deposits returned to Greek banks in
July and another 3 billion euros by August 24. www.imerisia.gr
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY PPI
Greece's statistics service ELSTAT will release producer
price inflation (PPI) in July.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO OPEN MIXED, QE
UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES
European shares were expected to open mixed on
Wednesday, extending a sideways move as mixed economic data and
uncertainty over further stimulus measures from central banks
keep investors on tenterhooks.
