ATHENS, Aug 30 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: HELLENIC POSTBANK NOT VIABLE SAYS FINMIN Greece's Hellenic Postbank, a small state-controlled lender, is no longer viable, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, paving the way for its sale or transfer to private investors. PPC H1 PROFIT SEEN WIPED OUT BY UNPAID BILLS, COSTS PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, was expected to report first-half earnings had been all but wiped out by provisions for unpaid bills and higher fuel costs, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday. HELLENIC PETROLEUM PROFIT DROPS BEATS FORECAST Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a much smaller than expected profit drop for the second quarter, as cost cuts and robust refining margins outweighed a slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country. SOCGEN RAISES HELLENIC PETROLEUM TO BUY FROM HOLD SocGen raised on Thursday Hellenic Petroleum to "buy" from "hold". GREEK LEADERS AGREE ON NEW CUTS BUT NOT HOW THEY FALL Greek political leaders broadly agreed on an austerity package demanded by the country's lenders but have yet to decide on how to soften its impact on low-wage earners and pensioners, government officials and party leaders said on Wednesday. PIRAEUS IN TALKS TO BUY SOGEN'S GREEK UNIT Piraeus Bank is in talks to buy Societe Generale's Greek unit Geniki, as Greece's battered banks consolidate in an attempt to cope with the country's debt crisis. GREEK INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION AT 3.8 PCT Y/Y FROM 2.9 PCT IN JUNE Greece's producer price inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent in July from 2.9 percent in June, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN FALLING AT OPEN European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks set to mirror losses in Asia where shares were dragged by mounting worries over the pace of global growth. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)