HELLENIC POSTBANK NOT VIABLE SAYS FINMIN
Greece's Hellenic Postbank, a small
state-controlled lender, is no longer viable, the country's
finance minister said on Wednesday, paving the way for its sale
or transfer to private investors.
PPC H1 PROFIT SEEN WIPED OUT BY UNPAID BILLS, COSTS
PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, was
expected to report first-half earnings had been all but wiped
out by provisions for unpaid bills and higher fuel costs, a
Reuters poll found on Tuesday.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM PROFIT DROPS BEATS FORECAST
Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum
reported a much smaller than expected profit drop for the second
quarter, as cost cuts and robust refining margins outweighed a
slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.
SOCGEN RAISES HELLENIC PETROLEUM TO BUY FROM HOLD
SocGen raised on Thursday Hellenic Petroleum to
"buy" from "hold".
GREEK LEADERS AGREE ON NEW CUTS BUT NOT HOW THEY FALL
Greek political leaders broadly agreed on an austerity
package demanded by the country's lenders but have yet to decide
on how to soften its impact on low-wage earners and pensioners,
government officials and party leaders said on Wednesday.
PIRAEUS IN TALKS TO BUY SOGEN'S GREEK UNIT
Piraeus Bank is in talks to buy Societe Generale's
Greek unit Geniki, as Greece's battered
banks consolidate in an attempt to cope with the country's debt
crisis.
GREEK INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION AT 3.8 PCT Y/Y
FROM 2.9 PCT IN JUNE
Greece's producer price inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent
in July from 2.9 percent in June, the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN FALLING AT OPEN
European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Thursday, with stocks set to mirror losses in Asia where shares
were dragged by mounting worries over the pace of global growth.
