ATHENS, Aug 31 These are news stories, press
reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
POSTBANK SHARES PLUNGE ON VIABILITY CONCERNS
Greece's stock exchange suspended trading in shares of
state-controlled bank Hellenic Postbank on Thursday
following a nearly 30 percent plunge in its shares after the
government said the lender could not survive on its own.
FRANCE SAYS EU MUST BACK GREECE IF IT SHOWS PROGRESS
European leaders should show support for Greece at an Oct.
19 EU summit if the crisis-hit country's conservative government
shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, French
President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
UNPAID BILLS AND HIGHER COSTS HIT GREEK UTILITY PPC
Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC saw its
first-half profit almost wiped out by unpaid bills, taxes and
rising energy costs caused by the country's debt crisis.
STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE JUNE RETAIL SALES
Greece's statistics authority will release June retail
sales data. Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.3 percent
year-on-year in May.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-FUTURES EDGE LOWER, BERNANKE EYED
European stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open on
Friday, with investors remaining uncertain whether Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal imminent stimulus at
a speech later in the session to help the economy.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)