ATHENS, Aug 31 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: POSTBANK SHARES PLUNGE ON VIABILITY CONCERNS Greece's stock exchange suspended trading in shares of state-controlled bank Hellenic Postbank on Thursday following a nearly 30 percent plunge in its shares after the government said the lender could not survive on its own. FRANCE SAYS EU MUST BACK GREECE IF IT SHOWS PROGRESS European leaders should show support for Greece at an Oct. 19 EU summit if the crisis-hit country's conservative government shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday. UNPAID BILLS AND HIGHER COSTS HIT GREEK UTILITY PPC Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC saw its first-half profit almost wiped out by unpaid bills, taxes and rising energy costs caused by the country's debt crisis. STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE JUNE RETAIL SALES Greece's statistics authority will release June retail sales data. Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in May. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-FUTURES EDGE LOWER, BERNANKE EYED European stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday, with investors remaining uncertain whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal imminent stimulus at a speech later in the session to help the economy. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)