ATHENS, Sept 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREEK AUSTERITY PACKAGE DRAFT TARGETS PENSIONS, WAGES Greece plans to further slash pensions, social spending and public sector wages to find the bulk of nearly 12 billion euros of savings required to satisfy lenders, according to a draft list of measures obtained by Reuters on Friday. IMF'S LIPTON SAYS HOPEFUL GREECE GETTING "BACK ON TRACK" The International Monetary Fund's number two official on Friday expressed cautious optimism that Greece would take the necessary steps to put its bailout program back on track. GREECE TO SELL 875 MLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS SEPT 4 Greece will auction 875 million euros of six-month T-bills on September 4 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.4 billion euro issue that comes due on September 7, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday. GREEK JUNE RETAIL SALES DROP 10.6 PCT Y/Y Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.6 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of the decline picking up after a revised 10.0 percent drop in May, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. FUTURES SIGNAL WEAKER OPEN FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with a survey showing a contraction in China's manufacturing activity dampening sentiment and prompting investors to trade in a tight range before this week's meeting of the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)