ATHENS, Sept 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
FINMIN TO MEET GERMAN COUNTERPART SCHAEUBLE
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras will visit Berlin to meet
his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.
ECB BOND-BUYING WOULD NOT BREACH RULES-DRAGHI
Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the European
Central bank would not breach European Union rules, the ECB's
President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday,
according to a recording obtained by Reuters.
FOUR LARGEST GREEK BANKS ARE VIABLE-C. BANK DEPUTY CHIEF
Only Greece's four largest banks will be viable after the
sector's recapitalisation, a central bank deputy governor told
lawmakers on Tuesday, financial daily Naftemporiki reported.
www.naftemporiki.gr
GREEK FACTORIES RACK UP 3RD YEAR OF SLUMP IN AUGUST
Greece's manufacturing sector completed its third straight
year of decline in August as the country's financial crisis and
deep recession led to further cuts in production, new orders and
employment, a survey showed on Monday.
GREECE TO SELL 875 MLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS SEPT 4
Greece will auction 875 million euros of six-month T-bills
on September 4 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.4 billion
euro issue that comes due on September 7, according to the
country's debt agency PDMA.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO OPEN STEADY;ISM IN FOCUS
European shares were set for a steady open on Tuesday, with
investors seen avoiding strong bets before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting, which is likely to provide details of a
debt-buying scheme to help stressed countries in the region.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)