ATHENS, Sept 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: FINMIN TO MEET GERMAN COUNTERPART SCHAEUBLE Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras will visit Berlin to meet his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble. ECB BOND-BUYING WOULD NOT BREACH RULES-DRAGHI Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the European Central bank would not breach European Union rules, the ECB's President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained by Reuters. FOUR LARGEST GREEK BANKS ARE VIABLE-C. BANK DEPUTY CHIEF Only Greece's four largest banks will be viable after the sector's recapitalisation, a central bank deputy governor told lawmakers on Tuesday, financial daily Naftemporiki reported. www.naftemporiki.gr GREEK FACTORIES RACK UP 3RD YEAR OF SLUMP IN AUGUST Greece's manufacturing sector completed its third straight year of decline in August as the country's financial crisis and deep recession led to further cuts in production, new orders and employment, a survey showed on Monday. GREECE TO SELL 875 MLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS SEPT 4 Greece will auction 875 million euros of six-month T-bills on September 4 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.4 billion euro issue that comes due on September 7, according to the country's debt agency PDMA. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)