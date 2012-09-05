ATHENS, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREEK AUSTERITY PLAN NEEDS SOFTENING-KEPE THINK TANK Greece's debt load is unsustainable and cannot be cut to the targeted 120 percent of national output by 2020 without drastic changes to the country's austerity programme, Greek think tank KEPE said on Tuesday. GERMANY TELLS GREECE IT MUST FULLY IMPLEMENT REFORMS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras at a meeting on Tuesday that Athens must fully implement promised reforms in order to receive further aid from its international lenders. GREEK PM TO MEET ECB'S DRAGHI ON SEPT 11-PM'S OFFICE Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt next week, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday. EU SUMMIT COULD AGREE SOLUTIONS FOR SPAIN, GREECE-HOLLANDE French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that an EU leaders summit on Oct. 18-19 could finalise solutions not just on debt-striken Greece but also Spain, whose government has so far resisted seeking an EU bailout despite a deep recession. GREECE SELLS 1.137 BLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.43 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing from a previous auction in August, the country's debt agency said. PIRAEUS-SOCGEN DEAL ON GENIKI BANK MAY BE CONCLUDED NEXT WEEK-PRESS Talks between Piraeus Bank and Societe Generale on the French bank's Greek unit Geniki are progressing well and a final deal may be concluded next week, financial daily Kathimerini reported citing unnanmed sources. Piraeus said last week it was in talks with Societe Generale on the possible acquisition of its stake in Geniki. www.kathimerini.gr EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN EDGING LOWER ON WEDS European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session as investors trimmed their expectations for imminent central bank intervention in Europe and braced for another batch of weak data. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)