ATHENS, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK AUSTERITY PLAN NEEDS SOFTENING-KEPE THINK TANK
Greece's debt load is unsustainable and cannot be cut to the
targeted 120 percent of national output by 2020 without drastic
changes to the country's austerity programme, Greek think tank
KEPE said on Tuesday.
GERMANY TELLS GREECE IT MUST FULLY IMPLEMENT REFORMS
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told his Greek
counterpart Yannis Stournaras at a meeting on Tuesday that
Athens must fully implement promised reforms in order to receive
further aid from its international lenders.
GREEK PM TO MEET ECB'S DRAGHI ON SEPT 11-PM'S OFFICE
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt next week, the
prime minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
EU SUMMIT COULD AGREE SOLUTIONS FOR SPAIN, GREECE-HOLLANDE
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that an
EU leaders summit on Oct. 18-19 could finalise solutions not
just on debt-striken Greece but also Spain, whose government has
so far resisted seeking an EU bailout despite a deep recession.
GREECE SELLS 1.137 BLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS
Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.43 billion) of six-month
T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing from a previous
auction in August, the country's debt agency said.
PIRAEUS-SOCGEN DEAL ON GENIKI BANK MAY BE CONCLUDED NEXT
WEEK-PRESS
Talks between Piraeus Bank and Societe Generale
on the French bank's Greek unit Geniki are
progressing well and a final deal may be concluded next week,
financial daily Kathimerini reported citing unnanmed sources.
Piraeus said last week it was in talks with Societe Generale
on the possible acquisition of its stake in Geniki.
www.kathimerini.gr
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN EDGING LOWER ON WEDS
European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on
Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session as
investors trimmed their expectations for imminent central bank
intervention in Europe and braced for another batch of weak
data.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)