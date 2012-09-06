ATHENS, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK BANKS CONTINUE TO SEE RETURN OF DEPOSITS AFTER ELECTION Greek banks have seen the return of up to 8 billion euros in deposits since the conservative-led coalition assumed power after the June election, the country's deputy finance minister said on Wednesday. GERMAN FINMIN SCHAEUBLE SEES EURO ZONE INTACT NEXT YEAR German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he believed the euro zone would still have 17 members next year, in the latest sign that Berlin is intent on keeping Greece in the single currency bloc. GREECE PICKS PGS FOR OFFSHORE OIL, GAS TESTS Greece selected Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) to carry out offshore seismic tests in the country's south and west, the government said on Wednesday, paving the way for the launch of an oil and gas drilling bidding round in 2014. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT Greece's statistics authority will release June unemployment data. In May, Greece's jobless rate climbed to a new record, to 23.1 percent. BUDGET REVENUES UP 85 PCT IN AUGUST YR/YR-PRESS Budget revenues rose 85 percent in August compared to the year-ago period, boosted by income tax payments, financial daily Kathimerini reported. In the first eight months of the year revenues fell 0.5 percent year-on-year, the paper added. www.kathimerini.gr ECB READY TO WAIVE PREFERRED CREDITOR STATUS-SOURCES The European Central Bank is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which it is set to agree at Thursday's Governing Council meeting, central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday. EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE UP, AWAIT ECB STIMULUS DETAIL European equities edged higher in early trade on Thursday, with investors reluctant to sell the market in case a European Central Bank meeting later in the day yields a sufficiently strong stimulus signal to revive risk appetite. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)