ATHENS, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: DRAGHI GETS ECB BACKING FOR UNLIMITED BOND-BUYING The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis. EU'S VAN ROMPUY IN ATHENS, TO MEET PM Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet the President of the EU's Council Herman Van Rompuy, at 1400 GMT. GREECE LIFTS PRIVATE OWNERSHIP CURBS ON UTILITIES, PORTS Greece scrapped on Thursday a law obliging the state to keep a minimum stake in a string of public companies, such as the country's top electricity producer Public Power Corp and gambling firms OPAP. ALMOST ONE IN FOUR GREEKS WITHOUT WORK IN JUNE Greek unemployment rose by almost a full percentage point in June, leaving close to a quarter of the workforce idle, as Athens struggles to find yet more austerity measures to appease its lenders. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE Q2 NSA REVISED GDP DATA Greece's statistics authority will release Q2 seasonally unadjusted, revised GDP estimates. Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, based on preliminary flash estimates. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL FURTHER GAINS European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by ECB's bond buying plan, as investors bet U.S. payrolls figures will show improvement in the jobs market.