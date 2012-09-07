ATHENS, Sept 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
DRAGHI GETS ECB BACKING FOR UNLIMITED BOND-BUYING
The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to launch a
new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower
struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line
under the debt crisis.
EU'S VAN ROMPUY IN ATHENS, TO MEET PM
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet the President of
the EU's Council Herman Van Rompuy, at 1400 GMT.
GREECE LIFTS PRIVATE OWNERSHIP CURBS ON UTILITIES, PORTS
Greece scrapped on Thursday a law obliging the state to keep
a minimum stake in a string of public companies, such as the
country's top electricity producer Public Power Corp
and gambling firms OPAP.
ALMOST ONE IN FOUR GREEKS WITHOUT WORK IN JUNE
Greek unemployment rose by almost a full percentage point in
June, leaving close to a quarter of the workforce idle, as
Athens struggles to find yet more austerity measures to appease
its lenders.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE Q2 NSA REVISED GDP DATA
Greece's statistics authority will release Q2 seasonally
unadjusted, revised GDP estimates. Greece's gross domestic
product (GDP) shrank 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter, based on preliminary flash estimates.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL FURTHER GAINS
European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on
Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by
ECB's bond buying plan, as investors bet U.S. payrolls figures
will show improvement in the jobs market.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)