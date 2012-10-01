ATHENS, Oct 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
CREDIT AGRICOLE IN TALKS TO SELL EMPORIKI TO ALPHA BANK
Credit Agricole confirmed on Monday that it was in
exclusive talks to sell its Greek bank Emporiki to Alpha Bank
for a symbolic one euro in return for financing
commitments.
GREECE'S 2013 BUDGET TO DEEPEN CUTS, SUSTAIN RECESSION
Greece will unveil a draft budget for 2013 on Monday which
will cut deeper into public spending to impress international
lenders but also prolong the economic pain of the Greek people.
GREECE SETS OUT GREEN TAX, LOAN TO BUOY ENERGY SECTOR
Greece, aiming to stave off a fresh energy crisis, plans to
support its main electricity market operator through a temporary
tax on renewable power producers and by extending an emergency
loan, a senior official said on Friday.
GREEK ELECTRICITY WORKERS CALL 48-HOUR STRIKES
Greece's electricity workers said on Friday they will start
rolling 48-hour strikes as early as next week to protest
austerity measures demanded by the country's international
lenders.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY LOSSES
European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on
Monday, adding to the previous session's losses on mounting
concerns over Spain's economic crisis and as data signalled
further evidence of slowing growth in China.
