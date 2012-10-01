ATHENS, Oct 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: CREDIT AGRICOLE IN TALKS TO SELL EMPORIKI TO ALPHA BANK Credit Agricole confirmed on Monday that it was in exclusive talks to sell its Greek bank Emporiki to Alpha Bank for a symbolic one euro in return for financing commitments. GREECE'S 2013 BUDGET TO DEEPEN CUTS, SUSTAIN RECESSION Greece will unveil a draft budget for 2013 on Monday which will cut deeper into public spending to impress international lenders but also prolong the economic pain of the Greek people.   GREECE SETS OUT GREEN TAX, LOAN TO BUOY ENERGY SECTOR Greece, aiming to stave off a fresh energy crisis, plans to support its main electricity market operator through a temporary tax on renewable power producers and by extending an emergency loan, a senior official said on Friday. GREEK ELECTRICITY WORKERS CALL 48-HOUR STRIKES Greece's electricity workers said on Friday they will start rolling 48-hour strikes as early as next week to protest austerity measures demanded by the country's international lenders.  EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY LOSSES European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, adding to the previous session's losses on mounting concerns over Spain's economic crisis and as data signalled further evidence of slowing growth in China. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)