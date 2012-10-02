ATHENS, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREEK 2013 BUDGET SEES 6TH YEAR OF RECESSION
Greece unveiled on Monday an austerity budget which aims to
unlock international aid by cutting public spending even harder,
even though its economy is shrinking fast.
For a factbox on the budget's key targets
CREDIT AGRICOLE IN TALKS TO HAND GREEK BANK TO ALPHA
Credit Agricole announced plans on Monday to pay
Alpha Bank 550 million euros to take Greek lender
Emporiki off its hands, on top of billions it already injected
into the subsidiary during the country's slide into economic
depression.
INVESTORS' FEARS OF EURO ZONE BREAKUP EASE IN SEPT-SURVEY
Investors' concerns about a possible disintegration of the
euro zone in the next year eased in September, helped by the
European Central Bank's pledge to buy ailing states' bonds, a
survey showed on Monday.
GREEK MANUFACTURING SLUMP DRAGS ON IN SEPT-PMI
Greece's three-year manufacturing slump dragged on in
September as the country's deep recession forced businesses to
cut jobs and scale back production, a survey showed on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON SPAIN
European shares were set to retreat in early trading on
Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with
uncertainty over the timing of a likely aid request by Spain
seen prompting investors to cut their exposure to riskier
assets.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)