ATHENS, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK 2013 BUDGET SEES 6TH YEAR OF RECESSION Greece unveiled on Monday an austerity budget which aims to unlock international aid by cutting public spending even harder, even though its economy is shrinking fast. For a factbox on the budget's key targets  CREDIT AGRICOLE IN TALKS TO HAND GREEK BANK TO ALPHA Credit Agricole announced plans on Monday to pay Alpha Bank 550 million euros to take Greek lender Emporiki off its hands, on top of billions it already injected into the subsidiary during the country's slide into economic depression. INVESTORS' FEARS OF EURO ZONE BREAKUP EASE IN SEPT-SURVEY Investors' concerns about a possible disintegration of the euro zone in the next year eased in September, helped by the European Central Bank's pledge to buy ailing states' bonds, a survey showed on Monday. GREEK MANUFACTURING SLUMP DRAGS ON IN SEPT-PMI Greece's three-year manufacturing slump dragged on in September as the country's deep recession forced businesses to cut jobs and scale back production, a survey showed on Monday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON SPAIN European shares were set to retreat in early trading on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with uncertainty over the timing of a likely aid request by Spain seen prompting investors to cut their exposure to riskier assets. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)