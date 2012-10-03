ATHENS, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREECE PUSHES FOR AUSTERITY DEAL AS TIME RUNS SHORT Greece held a new round of talks with foreign lenders to bridge differences over 2 billion euros of disputed austerity cuts on Tuesday, with time running short to clinch a deal before a meeting of euro zone ministers next week. GREECE'S PIRAEUS BANK REACHES DEAL TO BUY GENIKI-SOURCES Greece's Piraeus Bank has struck a preliminary deal to buy French lender Societe Generale's loss-making Greek unit Geniki to strengthen its position amid a brutal debt crisis, two sources close to the talks told Reuters. FRANCE, FINLAND WANT SWIFT SPAIN, GREECE SOLUTIONS France and Finland want solutions agreed in the next few weeks to the debt crises in Spain and Greece, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday following a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen. ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO BACK FOR GREECE ON DEBT Every step Greece takes to shore up its finances seems to make it harder for Athens to make the numbers add up in the long-term, especially when it comes to its spiralling debt. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-CHINA GLOOM SETS UP SHARES FOR LOWER START European stocks were set for a slightly lower open on Wednesday as new gloomy economic data and uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis eclipsed underlying optimism about coordinated monetary support from central banks across the world. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)