ATHENS, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREEK HOPES FADE FOR QUICK DEAL ON AUSTERITY CUTS Greece's hopes of striking a deal with its lenders before euro zone finance ministers meet next week dimmed on Wednesday, when officials admitted the two sides disagree on how much the economy will contract in 2013 - a key figure in their calculations. GREEK FINMIN HOPEFUL OF MORE BAILOUT FUNDS BY END-OCT-BILD Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras expects the troika of international lenders to deliver its report on Greece in mid-October and is optimistic Athens will get a new tranche of aid by the end of October, according to a German paper. SOCIETE GENERALE IN TALKS TO SELL GENIKI TO PIRAEUS BANK Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had started exclusive talks to sell its loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank as it seeks to cut its exposure to the debt-stricken country. EU REGULATORS OKAY OPAP EXCLUSIVE BETTING RIGHTS Greek gambling monopoly OPAP secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for exclusive betting rights to 2030 and an exclusive licence to run video lottery terminals after agreeing to pay an adequate fee for the privileges. GREEK CENTRAL BANK CUTS CAPITAL ADEQUACY REQUIREMENT Greece's central bank has decided to lower the capital adequacy requirement for the country's battered banks due to delays in their planned recapitalization as part of the country's foreign bailout, a Bank of Greece official said on Wednesday. ECB SEEN KEEPING INTEREST RATES ON HOLD The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new details on the health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)