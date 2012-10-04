ATHENS, Oct 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREEK HOPES FADE FOR QUICK DEAL ON AUSTERITY CUTS
Greece's hopes of striking a deal with its lenders before
euro zone finance ministers meet next week dimmed on Wednesday,
when officials admitted the two sides disagree on how much the
economy will contract in 2013 - a key figure in their
calculations.
GREEK FINMIN HOPEFUL OF MORE BAILOUT FUNDS BY END-OCT-BILD
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras expects the troika
of international lenders to deliver its report on Greece in
mid-October and is optimistic Athens will get a new tranche of
aid by the end of October, according to a German paper.
SOCIETE GENERALE IN TALKS TO SELL GENIKI TO PIRAEUS BANK
Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had started
exclusive talks to sell its loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank
to Greek lender Piraeus Bank as it seeks to cut its
exposure to the debt-stricken country.
EU REGULATORS OKAY OPAP EXCLUSIVE BETTING RIGHTS
Greek gambling monopoly OPAP secured EU regulatory
approval on Wednesday for exclusive betting rights to 2030 and
an exclusive licence to run video lottery terminals after
agreeing to pay an adequate fee for the privileges.
GREEK CENTRAL BANK CUTS CAPITAL ADEQUACY REQUIREMENT
Greece's central bank has decided to lower the capital
adequacy requirement for the country's battered banks due to
delays in their planned recapitalization as part of the
country's foreign bailout, a Bank of Greece official said on
Wednesday.
ECB SEEN KEEPING INTEREST RATES ON HOLD
The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates
when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new details on the
health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)