ATHENS, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREEK PM SAYS CAN'T MANAGE BEYOND NOV WITHOUT NEXT AID TRANCHE Greek leader Antonis Samaras told a German paper in an interview published on Friday his country could not manage beyond November without the next tranche of international aid and suggested the ECB could help by easing the terms of its Greek debt holdings. NO TIMELINE FOR CONCLUSION OF GREEK TALKS-IMF SPOKESMAN The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there was no timeline for the conclusion of talks under way on Greece's bailout program as hopes faded in Athens of a deal with international lenders on austerity cuts before a Eurogroup meeting on Monday. GREECE'S NATIONAL BANK, EUROBANK IN MERGER TALKS-REPORT Two of Greece's biggest banks, National Bank and Eurobank, are in talks over a merger that would create the country's biggest lender, news website To Vima reported on Friday, citing sources.  GREECE SAYS STILL SEEKING MORE TIME TO PAY OFF DEBT Greece is still hoping the European Central Bank will agree to give it more time to repay debt and allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to recapitalise its banks, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Thursday. LATEST AUSTERITY PLAN DEEPENS GREEK CONSUMER GLOOM IN SEPT Sentiment on Greece's economy weakened slightly in September as a marked drop in consumer confidence offset improved prospects in industry and services, the country's leading economic institute said on Thursday. GERMAN FINMIN SAYS EURO CRISIS STATES DOING WELL EXCEPT GREECE With the exception of Greece, all countries in the euro zone hit by the debt crisis have made good headway on economic reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday. ECB BOND-BUYING CONDITIONS NEED NOT BE PAINFUL-DRAGHI European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday everything was in place for the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain and that conditions linked to it need not be punitive. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN OPENING SLIGHTLY HIGHER European stocks were set to open slightly higher on Friday following slight losses during the previous session, with many investors focused on the publication of U.S. non-farm payrolls economic data later in the day. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)