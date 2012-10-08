ATHENS, Oct 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE'S NBG OFFERS TO BUY EUROBANK IN SHARE SWAP National Bank of Greece made a share-swap offer to buy all of rival Eurobank and create the country's biggest lender, it said on Friday, the latest move in efforts to consolidate the Greek banking industry. GREEK AUSTERITY TALKS TO CONTINUE, PROGRESS SEEN Greece will continue talks with international lenders next week on new austerity measures for the debt-ridden country to clinch its next loan tranche, the finance minister said on Saturday, with both sides saying progress had been made. MERKEL TO FACE PROTESTS ON FIRST CRISIS VISIT TO GREECE German Chancellor Angela Merkel will tell Greeks she wants to keep their country in the euro when she visits Athens this week, but she faces a hostile reception from a people worn down by years of austerity and recession. GERMANY SAYS MERKEL VISIT TO ATHENS DOES NOT MEAN AID FOR GREECE German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip to Greece this week did not mean the debt-stricken country would receive the next tranche of aid from its bailout. IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS TALKS WITH GREECE "VERY PRODUCTIVE" International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that IMF talks with Greece on its debt crisis had been positive. REVISED GREEK GDP FIGURES SHOW RECESSION DEEPER The Greek economy shrank even more over the last five years than previously estimated, according to revised economic growth figures released by the debt-ridden country's statistics agency. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY LOSSES European stock index futures fell on Monday, with shares set to surrender a big chunk of Friday's gains as the initial enthusiasm sparked by the drop in the U.S. unemployment rate fades while worries about earnings and the global economy resurface. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)