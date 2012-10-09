ATHENS, Oct 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
EURO ZONE, IMF MULL 2-YEAR EXTENSION FOR GREEK BAILOUT-GREEK
FINMIN
International lenders are considering giving Greece two more
years to reach its budget deficit reduction targets, and the
extra time could be financed without more money from the euro
zone, Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras said.
BRAVING PROTESTS, MERKEL TO OFFER ENCOURAGEMENT IN ATHENS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel flies into the heart of
Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday, facing protests by angry Greeks
to bring a message of support to a near-bankrupt nation fighting
to stay in the euro.
GREECE CONFOUNDS EURO ZONE, SPAIN NOT SEEN SEEKING BAILOUT
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund held a "thorough and robust" debate on Greece on Monday,
but failed to make significant progress in deciding how best to
get the country back on track with its bailout programme.
GREECE'S NBG TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR EUROBANK BID
National Bank of Greece, Greece's largest lender,
on Monday called a shareholder meeting for Oct. 30, seeking a
green light for its proposed acquisition of Eurobank
via a share swap.
The merger of the two banks is estimated to be concluded
within the first quarter of 2013, financial daily Kathimerini
reported.
www.kathimerini.gr
GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR T-BILLS
Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros of six-month T-bills
on Tuesday, according to the country's debt agency PDMA.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE SEPT CONSUMER INFLATION
Greece's statistics authority is expected to release
headline and harmonized consumer inflation for September.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO HALT SELL-OFF
European stocks are set to inch higher on Tuesday,
halting the previous session's sell-off as expectations mount of
further stimulus measures from China, although gains could be
limited by broad worries over global growth and on whether or
not Spain will request a bailout.
