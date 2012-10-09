ATHENS, Oct 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: EURO ZONE, IMF MULL 2-YEAR EXTENSION FOR GREEK BAILOUT-GREEK FINMIN International lenders are considering giving Greece two more years to reach its budget deficit reduction targets, and the extra time could be financed without more money from the euro zone, Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras said. BRAVING PROTESTS, MERKEL TO OFFER ENCOURAGEMENT IN ATHENS German Chancellor Angela Merkel flies into the heart of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday, facing protests by angry Greeks to bring a message of support to a near-bankrupt nation fighting to stay in the euro. GREECE CONFOUNDS EURO ZONE, SPAIN NOT SEEN SEEKING BAILOUT Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund held a "thorough and robust" debate on Greece on Monday, but failed to make significant progress in deciding how best to get the country back on track with its bailout programme. GREECE'S NBG TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR EUROBANK BID National Bank of Greece, Greece's largest lender, on Monday called a shareholder meeting for Oct. 30, seeking a green light for its proposed acquisition of Eurobank via a share swap. The merger of the two banks is estimated to be concluded within the first quarter of 2013, financial daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR T-BILLS Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, according to the country's debt agency PDMA. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE SEPT CONSUMER INFLATION Greece's statistics authority is expected to release headline and harmonized consumer inflation for September. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO HALT SELL-OFF European stocks are set to inch higher on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sell-off as expectations mount of further stimulus measures from China, although gains could be limited by broad worries over global growth and on whether or not Spain will request a bailout. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)