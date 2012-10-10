ATHENS, Oct 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
MERKEL TELLS IRATE GREEKS PAINFUL REFORMS WILL PAY OFF
Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.
GREEK INFLATION DROPS TO LOWEST LEVELS SINCE CRISIS BEGAN
Greece's inflation rate dropped to 0.9 percent in September,
its lowest level since October 2009, when the country's debt
crisis began, according to September data released on Tuesday
from statistics service ELSTAT.
On Wednesday, ELSTAT will release industrial output data for
August.
ELEVEN EURO STATES BACK FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to press ahead
with a disputed tax on financial transactions aimed at making
traders share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked the
single currency area.
GREECE CONSIDERING DROPPING 10 PCT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT FOR
DOMESTIC LENDERS-PRESS
Greece is considering withdrawing the requirement for a 10
percent capital adequacy ratio imposed on domestic lenders as of
summer 2013, financial daily Kathimerini reported.
www.kathimerini.gr
GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS TO
1-YR LOW
Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month
T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a
previous auction in September to its lowest level in more than a
year, debt agency PDMA said.
SWISS-BASED DUFRY BUYING FOLLI DUTY-FREE OPS
Greek retailer Folli Follie has agreed to sell a
controlling stake in its local duty-free operations to Dufry
, a Switzerland-based global travel retailer.
EUROPEAN SHARES FALL FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE SESSION
European shares fell on Wednesday, losing ground for the
third consecutive session, pegged back by concerns over the euro
zone and the prospects of weak corporate earnings.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)