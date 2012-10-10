ATHENS, Oct 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: MERKEL TELLS IRATE GREEKS PAINFUL REFORMS WILL PAY OFF Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid. GREEK INFLATION DROPS TO LOWEST LEVELS SINCE CRISIS BEGAN Greece's inflation rate dropped to 0.9 percent in September, its lowest level since October 2009, when the country's debt crisis began, according to September data released on Tuesday from statistics service ELSTAT. On Wednesday, ELSTAT will release industrial output data for August. ELEVEN EURO STATES BACK FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to press ahead with a disputed tax on financial transactions aimed at making traders share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked the single currency area. GREECE CONSIDERING DROPPING 10 PCT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT FOR DOMESTIC LENDERS-PRESS Greece is considering withdrawing the requirement for a 10 percent capital adequacy ratio imposed on domestic lenders as of summer 2013, financial daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS TO 1-YR LOW Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in September to its lowest level in more than a year, debt agency PDMA said. SWISS-BASED DUFRY BUYING FOLLI DUTY-FREE OPS Greek retailer Folli Follie has agreed to sell a controlling stake in its local duty-free operations to Dufry , a Switzerland-based global travel retailer. EUROPEAN SHARES FALL FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE SESSION European shares fell on Wednesday, losing ground for the third consecutive session, pegged back by concerns over the euro zone and the prospects of weak corporate earnings. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)