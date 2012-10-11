ATHENS, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
IMF SAYS GREECE, SPAIN SHOULD BE GIVEN MORE TIME TO CUT
DEFICITS
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde on Thursday said struggling European countries such as
Greece and Spain should be given more time to reduce their
budget gaps.
FINMIN TO MEET TROIKA
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is expected to meet
EU/IMF inspectors on Thursday evening.
DUFRY BETS ON GREEK TOURISM WITH DUTY-FREE DEAL
Swiss retailer Dufry is to buy the duty-free
operations of Greek rival Folli Follie, a rare vote of
confidence in an economy deserted by other foreign companies
concerned over its future in the euro.
GREEK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES IN AUG FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER
4 YRS
Greek industrial output rose in August for the first time
since the country's debt crisis began, led by higher exports,
data from statistics agency ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.
On Thursday, ELSTAT will release unemployment numbers for
July. Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record high of 24.4
percent in June.
GREEK LABOUR UNIONS TO HOLD ANTI-AUSTERITY STRIKE OCT 18
Greece's main public and private sector labour unions will
hold a 24-hour strike on Oct. 18 to protest new austerity
measures sought by the near-bankrupt country's international
lenders, a union official said on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO FALL, FOCUS ON EARNINGS
European equities were set to fall for a fourth straight
session on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in
Asia, with concerns about weaker corporate earnings and global
growth seen pushing shares towards one-month lows.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)