ATHENS, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: IMF SAYS GREECE, SPAIN SHOULD BE GIVEN MORE TIME TO CUT DEFICITS International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday said struggling European countries such as Greece and Spain should be given more time to reduce their budget gaps. FINMIN TO MEET TROIKA Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is expected to meet EU/IMF inspectors on Thursday evening. DUFRY BETS ON GREEK TOURISM WITH DUTY-FREE DEAL Swiss retailer Dufry is to buy the duty-free operations of Greek rival Folli Follie, a rare vote of confidence in an economy deserted by other foreign companies concerned over its future in the euro. GREEK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES IN AUG FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER 4 YRS Greek industrial output rose in August for the first time since the country's debt crisis began, led by higher exports, data from statistics agency ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. On Thursday, ELSTAT will release unemployment numbers for July. Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record high of 24.4 percent in June. GREEK LABOUR UNIONS TO HOLD ANTI-AUSTERITY STRIKE OCT 18 Greece's main public and private sector labour unions will hold a 24-hour strike on Oct. 18 to protest new austerity measures sought by the near-bankrupt country's international lenders, a union official said on Wednesday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO FALL, FOCUS ON EARNINGS European equities were set to fall for a fourth straight session on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with concerns about weaker corporate earnings and global growth seen pushing shares towards one-month lows.  ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)