ATHENS, Dec 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE, LENDERS INCH TOWARDS DEAL ON DEFENCE FIRM, AT ODDS OVER FORECLOSURES Greece and its international creditors moved closer to a deal on drastically downsizing Hellenic Defence Systems (EAS) after lengthy talks on Sunday but remain at loggerheads over lifting restrictions on home foreclosures, Greek officials said. . Striking a deal on EAS, which is almost entirely owned by the Greek state, would unlock the disbursement of a one-billion euro aid tranche from the country's bailout. Athens has resisted a complete shutdown of the arms manufacturer. VODAFONE HIT WITH 250 MLN EURO LAWSUIT IN GREECE -FT Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro ($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday. ECB'S WEIDMANN URGES GREECE TO STICK TO PAINFUL REFORMS - PAPER Greece must stick to painful reforms that are yielding results to make its economy competitive and help it exit its economic crisis, the head of the German central bank told Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper. EUROPEAN SHARES RESUME PULLBACK AHEAD OF FED European shares fell early on Monday following tepid Chinese manufacturing data and as bets increase on the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to wind down stimulus at this week's policy-setting meeting. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.