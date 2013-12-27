ATHENS, Dec 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: ASIA SHARES TAIL WALL STREET, YEN MAKES NEW LOWS Most Asian share markets notched up gains on Friday after another powerful performance by Wall Street, while Japanese economic data impressed and the dollar briefly broke the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years. Shanghai made the running with a rise of 0.8 percent as money rates eased and China set its yuan at an historic high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan managed to add 0.25 percent. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN HIGHER AT OPEN European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in Asia and a record high close on U.S. markets. Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 36 points, or 0.5 percent. IG also expected Germany's DAX to open up by 82 points, or 0.9 percent, which would push the index to a record high, and saw France's CAC 40 opening up by 20 points, or 0.5 percent. STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE NOV. PRODUCER PRICE DATA Producer prices fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, bringing the 12-month annual average rate to -0.5 percent. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)