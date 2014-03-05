ATHENS, March 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREECE AND LENDERS HIT IMPASSE OVER BANKS, HOPES OF QUICK DEAL FADE

Greece's international lenders insist the country's top four banks face a bigger capital shortfall than the central bank forecasts, threatening hopes of a quick deal with the EU and IMF before the next bailout tranche is disbursed, sources close to the talks said.

Meetings on Tuesday between the Bank of Greece, international lenders and Greek officials failed to resolve the row and made it difficult for the sides to wrap up a review of the country's bailout progress by Eurogroup meeting on Monday, as initially hoped.

GREEK PMI FACTORY ACTIVITY GROWS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH IN FEB

Greek manufacturing activity expanded for the second consecutive month in February, boosted by a rise in output and new orders, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In January, Greek factory activity marked its first expansion since the country's debt problems came to light in 2009 and plunged the euro zone into a debt crisis.

GREECE SELLS 1.137 BLN EUROS OF 6-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS

Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.57 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 3.60 percent, down from 4.0 percent in a February auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.31, unchanged from the previous sale.

GTECH APPOINTED ONLINE BETTING PROVIDER FOR OPAP

OPAP S.A. announced the appointment of GTECH as the company's provider for the expansion of its activities in the online sports betting market.

The assignment came as a result of a closed tender procedure in which 5 international companies took part.

KEPLER STARTS FOLLI FOLLIE WITH BUY

Kepler starts with buy; price target 29 euros.

EUROPEAN SHARES TO STEADY AFTER WILD UKRAINE-LED MOVES

European stocks were seen steadying on Wednesday following wild swings in the previous two sessions as tensions over Ukraine appeared to ease, with investors looking to data and corporate earnings to provide direction.

European stocks surged on Tuesday, reversing a big portion of the previous session's sharp losses after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would use force in neighbouring Ukraine only as a last resort.

At 0729 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Britain's FTSE 100 FFIc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 were 0.1-0.3 percent lower.

U.S. AND RUSSIA SET FOR TALKS ON UKRAINE TENSION

The United States and Russia will hold talks on easing East-West tension over Ukraine on Wednesday as the West steps up efforts to persuade Moscow to pull its forces back to base in Crimea and avert the risk of a war.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet face-to-face for the first time since the crisis escalated, after a conference in Paris attended by all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

===========================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Editing Athens Newsroom)