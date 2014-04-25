ATHENS, April 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

GREECE'S EUROBANK SETS TIGHT PRICE RANGE FOR $4 BLN SHARE ISSUE

Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank has set a tight price range for its 2.86 billion euro ($3.96 billion) share offering, aiming to fill the order book quickly as it seeks the funds to plug a capital shortfall.

Eurobank, which is 95 percent-owned by Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF and has a current market value of 2.29 billion euros, set the range at 0.30 to 0.33 euros per share - a discount of 15 percent to 23 percent on Thursday's closing price on the Athens Stock Exchange.

GREEK STATE FIRM PPC TO SELL 500 MLN EUROS OF 3, 5-YEAR BONDS

Greece's state-controlled electricity firm PPC confirmed on Thursday it would sell bonds worth 500 million euros ($691 million).

The notes will be a combination of three- and five-year bonds and will be listed on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange, PPC said in a bourse filing.

GREEK-LED GROUP SIGNS 3.2 BLN EUR CONSTRUCTION DEAL IN QATAR

Greece's biggest construction group Ellaktor said on Thursday it signed a 3.2 billion euro ($4.4 billion) contract to build a subway line in Qatar.

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE BOND SUFFERS IN SECONDARY MARKET

National Bank of Greece's 750 million euro five-year senior bond has traded down a point in secondary market, according to multiple banking sources.

The issuer, rated Caa1/CCC/CCC, printed the bond on Thursday afternoon with a reoffer price of 99.451 but is now quoted at 98.5.

NBG'S FINANSBANK INITIAL PRICE GUIDANCE ON EUROBOND AT 6.5 PCT AREA- BANKERS

Initial price guidance on Turkish lender Finansbank's 5-year eurobond issue is at 6.5 percent area, bankers said on Thursday.

UKRAINE WORRIES SEEN DENTING EUROPEAN SHARES

European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday, with worries over an escalation in tensions in Ukraine set to dent the region's markets.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 13-16 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX is seen opening down by 25-28 points, or 0.3 percent lower, with France's CAC 40 seen down by 10-15 points, or 0.3 percent.

