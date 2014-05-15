ATHENS May 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREEK BANKS' ECB, ELA FUNDING RISES IN APRIL

European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks rose in April by 1.03 billion euros while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank increased by 243 million euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

TERNA SUBMITS EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR GREEK POWER GRID FIRM

Italy's power grid operator Terna TRN.MI has submitted an expression of interest for a Greek peer, the company's financial director said on Wednesday.

FITCH ASSIGNS INTRALOT'S 2021 BOND ISSUE FINAL 'BB-/RR3' RATING

Fitch Ratings has assigned Intralot Capital Luxembourg S.A.'s senior unsecured EUR250m 2021 bond a final 'BB-/RR3' rating.

MOTOR OIL FIRST QUARTER EBITDA DECREASED FROM Q1 2013

For the quarter ended 31 March 2014, the Company's gross profit and EBITDA decreased compared to the quarter ended 31 March 2013, primarily due to compressed refining margins in the quarter ended 31 March 2014, which is a continuing trend from the quarter ended 31 December 2013.

EUROPE'S CENTRE-RIGHT LEADS BY A SLIVER BEFORE EU ELECTION- POLL

The centre-right is set to win the most seats in European Parliament elections next week, but its wafer-thin poll lead suggests the chances of securing the presidency of the European Commission are uncertain.

EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO DIP, GDP DATA EYED

European stocks were set to dip on Thursday, with a number of benchmarks retreating from multi-year highs, as investors awaited first-quarter economic growth figures for euro zone countries including Germany, France and Italy as well as inflation data for the region.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 25 to 29 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to open 8 to 9 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.

=========================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Athens Newsroom)