GREEK BAILOUT IS NO SUCCESS STORY, EU CANDIDATE TSIPRAS SAYS

Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, running to head the European Commission, said on Thursday his country's EU-led bailout has been a failure, despite Athens' recent return to bond markets.

GREEK SOCIALIST LEADER RAISES STAKES IN EU VOTE

The leader of Greece's junior coalition partner warned on Thursday that the government would be at risk if it performed poorly in next week's elections to the European Parliament.

GREEK ECONOMY SHRINKS AT SLOWEST PACE IN OVER FOUR YEARS

Greece's economy shrank in the first quarter at its slowest annual pace since early 2010, data showed on Thursday, adding credence to expectations that Athens will limp out of a six-year recession this year.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.1 percent year-on-year, with the flash estimate by the country's statistics service ELSTAT coming in above market expectations.

GREECE DENIES PLAN FOR RETROACTIVE TAX ON FOREIGN BONDHOLDERS

Greece's government on Thursday denied it had instituted a retroactive tax on foreign holders of Greek bonds, and revoked a tax document that spooked investors and sent yields to near two-month highs.

GREECE RELAUNCHES TENDER FOR NEW CRETE AIRPORT

Greece said on Thursday it had relaunched a tender for the construction of a 1.5 billion euro ($2.6 billion) airport and its link roads on the island of Crete, reviving a project shelved in 2011 because of the Greek debt crisis.

COCA COLA HBC Q1 LOSS WIDENS, EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED

GREEK YIELDS NEAR 2-MONTH HIGHS ON TAX PLAN, POLITICAL CONCERNS

Greek bond yields surged to near two-month highs on Thursday, halting a rally in peripheral euro zone bonds, after some investors were spooked by a document detailing capital gains tax on non-resident holders of Greek debt.

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING, SENTIMENT REMAINS SUBDUED

Major European equity indexes were seen steadying at the open on Friday, finding some technical support after they posted the biggest daily drop in several weeks on the previous day.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open between 2 points lower and 2 points higher, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 2 to 4 points higher, with both indexes flat in percentage terms. France's CAC 40 .FCHI was seen opening 7 to 9 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent.

