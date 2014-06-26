ATHENS, June 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

NEW GREEK CENTRAL BANK CHIEF SEES ECONOMY RECOVERING IN 2014

Greece's nominee for central bank chief, Yannis Stournaras, said on Wednesday the battered economy was set for mild growth of 0.5 percent in 2014 after its deep six-year slump.

GREECE TO LAUNCH MAJOR OIL QUEST IN EARLY JULY

Greece will invite major oil companies next month to conduct offshore test drillings, the government said on Wednesday, launching the debt-laden country's most ambitious attempt so far to develop its untapped hydrocarbon potential.

GREECE'S OTE IN TALKS TO BUY RIVAL'S PAY-TV BUSINESS

Greek telecoms company OTE OTEr.AT said it was in preliminary talks with the main shareholder of a small rival, Forthnet FORr.AT, to buy its subscription television operations.

EUROBANK PLACES EUROBANK PROPERTIES SHARES

EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO BOUNCE; BARCLAYS, BNP EYED

European stocks were seen rising on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's sell-off and tracking gains on Wall Street, with shares of Barclays BARC.L in focus after The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the UK lender.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for UK's FTSE 100 FFIc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

