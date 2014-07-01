ATHENS, July 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREEK TELCO OTE OFFERS TO BUY RIVAL FORTHNET'S PAY TV UNIT

Greek telecoms company OTE OTEr.AT said on Tuesday it had submitted a non-binding offer of 250 million to 300 million euros to acquire rival Forthnet's FORr.AT pay TV operations.

GREEK RETAIL SALES SHOW STRONGEST REBOUND IN OVER TWO YEARS

Greek retail sales rebounded in April, data showed on Monday, with Easter shopping helping to post the strongest rise in more than two years.

Retail sales by volume rose 7.3 percent year-on-year after a downwardly revised 1.2 percent drop in March, according to statistics service Elstat. Data showed the increase was driven mainly by strong apparel, footwear and supermarket sales.

GREEK BANK DEPOSITS INCH HIGHER FOR THIRD MONTH IN A ROW

Greek bank deposits rose slightly in May for the third month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

Business and household deposits rose to 162.1 billion euros ($221.2 billion) from 161.4 billion euros billion in April, the Bank of Greece said.

COKE BOTTLER CCHBC TO DELIST FROM NEW YORK

Coca-Cola HBC (CC HBC) CCH.L EEEr.AT, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co KO.N drinks, plans to delist its shares held in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the New York Stock Exchange next month, it said on Monday.

ASIAN SHARES STAY NEAR HIGHS, DOLLAR HOBBLED BY FED

Asian shares held near three-year highs on Tuesday on upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and expectations that U.S. monetary policy will stay loose for some time, while the dollar was broadly soft.

European shares are expected to rise, with Britain's FTSE .FTSE seen advancing up to 0.2 percent and Germany's DAX .GDAX 0.1 percent.

