ATHENS, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

SAMARAS TELLS GERMANY GREECE CAN EXIT BAILOUT EARLY

Greek should be able to exit its international bailout ahead of schedule and cover its own financing needs from next year, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

OPAP WINS GREECE'S HORSE RACE BETTING LICENCE

Greece's privatisation agency named betting firm OPAP OPAr.AT as the winner of the sole Greek horse race betting licence after the agency scrapped a previous tender last month due to a lack of sufficient interest.

GREECE'S EUROBANK CANCELS SALE OF UKRAINIAN UNIT AFTER REGULATORY BLOCK

Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank said on Tuesday it had cancelled the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary PJSC Universal Bank to Ukraine's Delta Bank Group after the deal did not get regulatory approval.

ECB TO KEEP LOOSE POLICY "FOR LONG TIME"

The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose for as long as it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up closer to the two percent level, its president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN SHARES HALT SLIDE AS DRAGHI PLEDGES CONTINUED SUPPORT

European shares halted a two-day slide on Wednesday, helped by supportive comments by the European Central Bank's President, although the mood remained cautious ahead of a key German sentiment survey.

