ATHENS Oct 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREECE MIGHT GET MORE CREDIT FROM EU AFTER BAILOUT EXIT-
SOURCE
Greece might secure a further safety net of credit from its
euro zone partners if it manages to meet the strict terms
required to exit its bailout at the end of this year, a source
close to discussions told Reuters on Monday.
ECONOMIC HARDSHIP WORSENS FOR GREEKS DESPITE EASING
RECESSION
More than 20 percent of Greeks could not afford basic
comforts last year, nearly double the number in 2010 when the
country's debt crisis exploded, data showed on Monday.
GREECE'S ATTICA BANK PUTS OFF CASH CALL VOTE UNTIL NEXT
MONTH
Small Greek lender Attica Bank BOAr.AT postponed to next
month Monday's shareholder vote on a 434-million-euro ($550.5
million) cash call to plug a capital shortfall, saying it needed
more time to finalise talks with foreign investors.
GREECE TO GET 381 MLN EUROS FROM MOBILE PHONE SPECTRUM SALE
Greece will raise 381 million euros from the sale of mobile
phone frequencies to its biggest telecom operator OTE OTEr.AT,
Vodafone VOD.L and Wind Hellas, the minimum price set in the
tender, its telecoms regulator said on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE STOCKS, US BOND YIELDS FALL ON
GROWTH CONCERNS
Japanese stocks skidded to two-month lows on Tuesday as
heightened concerns about the health of the world economy
unnerved investors, triggering a shift in funds to safe havens
such as U.S. bonds.
