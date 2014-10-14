ATHENS Oct 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREECE MIGHT GET MORE CREDIT FROM EU AFTER BAILOUT EXIT- SOURCE

Greece might secure a further safety net of credit from its euro zone partners if it manages to meet the strict terms required to exit its bailout at the end of this year, a source close to discussions told Reuters on Monday.

ECONOMIC HARDSHIP WORSENS FOR GREEKS DESPITE EASING RECESSION

More than 20 percent of Greeks could not afford basic comforts last year, nearly double the number in 2010 when the country's debt crisis exploded, data showed on Monday.

GREECE'S ATTICA BANK PUTS OFF CASH CALL VOTE UNTIL NEXT MONTH

Small Greek lender Attica Bank BOAr.AT postponed to next month Monday's shareholder vote on a 434-million-euro ($550.5 million) cash call to plug a capital shortfall, saying it needed more time to finalise talks with foreign investors.

GREECE TO GET 381 MLN EUROS FROM MOBILE PHONE SPECTRUM SALE

Greece will raise 381 million euros from the sale of mobile phone frequencies to its biggest telecom operator OTE OTEr.AT, Vodafone VOD.L and Wind Hellas, the minimum price set in the tender, its telecoms regulator said on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE STOCKS, US BOND YIELDS FALL ON GROWTH CONCERNS

Japanese stocks skidded to two-month lows on Tuesday as heightened concerns about the health of the world economy unnerved investors, triggering a shift in funds to safe havens such as U.S. bonds.

