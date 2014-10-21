ATHENS Oct 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

ECB REVIEW WILL CLARIFY GREECE'S NEEDS- BAILOUT FUND HEAD REGLING

A review of the European banking sector due to be released on Oct. 26 should bring clarity on Greece's funding needs, the head of the monetary union's bailout fund said on Monday.

GREEK TOY RETAILER JUMBO LIFTS FIRST-QUARTER SALES 11 PCT

Leading Greek toy retailer Jumbo BABr.AT reported an 11 percent increase in sales in its first quarter to Sept. 30, citing robust growth in Bulgaria and Cyprus.

MONETARY POLICY MUST STAY VERY ACCOMODATIVE- ECB'S CONSTANCIO

Euro zone monetary policy needs to remain very accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday, and called for the central bank to be given new powers to tackle unregulated part of the banking markets.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARE GAINS FADE AS CHINA DATA FAIL TO TEMPER GROWTH ANXIETY

Asian shares stuttered after giving up small gains on Tuesday, as modest relief on data showing the Chinese economy grew slightly more than expected failed to assuage lingering concerns of weakening momentum in the world's second-biggest economy.

