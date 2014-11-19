ATHENS Nov 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREECE AT ODDS WITH EU/IMF LENDERS IN "TOUGH" BAILOUT REVIEW

Greece is locked in tough negotiations with its foreign lenders, with "nerves stretched" on both sides, the finance minister warned on Tuesday, raising the temperature as Athens tries to exit an unpopular bailout programme.

CARLSBERG BECOMES NO.2 IN GREECE WITH OLYMPIC BREWERY TAKEOVER

Denmark's Carlsberg CARLb.CO has agreed to take over Greece's third-largest brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering its existing operations in the country and creating what it said would be the number two player in the lucrative Greek beer market.

ECB TRAINS ITS SIGHTS ON BANKS' IN-HOUSE RISK MODELS

The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to inspect the internal models that banks use to calculate their risks to ensure that these systems behave consistently, a senior policymaker said on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE SHARES LOSE STEAM, ASIAN SHARES SLIP

Japanese shares shed early gains on Wednesday as investors booked profits after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax hike and said he would call a snap election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies.

European shares could extend their gains and reach a seven-high week in the wake of Tuesday's surprisingly strong German economic sentiment data. Spreadbetters looked for a 0.2 percent rise at the opening for Germany's DAX .GDAX and France's CAC 40 .FCHI.

