ATHENS, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

GREECE PREPARES REFORMS, EYES DEAL WITH EURO ZONE NEXT WEEK

Greece will present measures to boost tax revenues and encourage investors as part of a reforms list aimed at reaching a deal with lenders early next week to unlock aid, the government said on Thursday.

GREEK PRIVATISATION AGENCY SAYS TO COMPLETE HORSE-BETTING LICENCE SALE

Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) will go ahead with the sale of the country's sole horse-betting licence to gambling firm OPAP OPAr.AT, it said on Thursday.

DRAGHI REITERATES THAT ECB CANNOT BUY GREEK BONDS

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the bank cannot buy Greek sovereign bonds as part of its quantitative easing bond-buying programme to help the euro zone economy.

AEGEAN AIRLINES PROPOSES FY 2014 DIVIDEND OF 0.7 EUROS PER SHARE

FY 2014 passenger traffic at 10.1 million passengers versus 6.8 million passengers year ago

Says to invest in new fleet and extend its network within fy 2015

To pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.7 euros per share

IMF SAYS HAD 'CONSTRUCTIVE' PHONE CALL WITH GREECE

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde had a 'constructive' conversation with Greece's prime minister on Wednesday, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.

DEPOSITS IN GREEK BANKS FELL BY 7.8 BLN EUR IN FEB- ECB DATA

The level of deposits in Greek banks fell by 7.8 billion euros ($8.60 billion) to 147.523 billion euros in February, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

FED'S BULLARD - GREXIT WOULD BE A GREEK ISSUE, NOT A EURO ISSUE

Were Greece to leave the euro zone, there would be little contagion and it would probably be manageable for the euro zone, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.

GREECE MAINTAINS CLAIM TO 1.2 BLN EUROS IN EURO ZONE BAILOUT FUND

The head of Greece's bank rescue fund maintained on Thursday that Athens has a legal claim to 1.2 billion euros in the euro zone's bailout fund, a day after European officials rejected its request.

GREEK CREDIT CONTRACTION SLOWS TO 1.3 PCT IN JANUARY

Total credit in Greece shrank 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the pace of decline slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN STOCKS MIXED AS MIDEAST WORRIES LINGER, OIL EASES

Asian stocks were mixed on Friday and the dollar rebounded as rising tensions in the Middle East clouded the investment outlook.

Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE .FTSE, Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC .FCHI to tip toe higher while the markets awaited fresh cues from the Middle East.

