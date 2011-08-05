ATHENS Aug 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

EUROPEAN SHARES HIT 14-MONTH LOW ON GROWTH WORRIES

European shares plunged to 14-month lows on Friday after a steep sell-off in global markets on growing concerns the U.S. economy could be heading towards another recession and on jitters the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy and Spain as well. [ID:nLDE774088]

EURO ZONE POLICYMAKERS FAIL TO EXTINGUISH MARKET FIRE

European policymakers tried to turn a more powerful fire hose on the euro zone debt crisis on Thursday but financial markets were unimpressed with their response. [ID:nL6E7J32JT]

GREEK PARLIAMENT PASSES KEY LAW BEFORE EU/IMF VISIT

The Greek parliament passed a mass of legislation on Thursday, covering topics from gambling to tourism zoning, which the debt-laden country had to adopt before EU and IMF inspectors came to monitor its progress later this month. [ID:nLDE7730W6]

GREEK ECONOMIC SENTIMENT GETS LIFT FROM EU RESCUE DEAL

Economic sentiment in Greece rose very slightly in July for the first time since February, helped by a deal to provide a second bailout to the debt-hit country. [ID:nLDE7730Q2]

GREECE TO ANNOUNCE AMOUNT OF T-BILL AUCTION

Greece's debt agency PDMA will announce the amount of a 6-month T-bill auction scheduled for August 9.

STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY CPI, HICP

Greece's statistics authority will release July headline and harmonised inflation. Greek consumer inflation was steady at 3.3 percent year-on-year in June.

