ATHENS Aug 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
EUROPEAN SHARES HIT 14-MONTH LOW ON GROWTH WORRIES
European shares plunged to 14-month lows on Friday after a
steep sell-off in global markets on growing concerns the U.S.
economy could be heading towards another recession and on
jitters the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy and
Spain as well. [ID:nLDE774088]
EURO ZONE POLICYMAKERS FAIL TO EXTINGUISH MARKET FIRE
European policymakers tried to turn a more powerful fire hose on the euro zone debt crisis on Thursday but financial markets
were unimpressed with their response. [ID:nL6E7J32JT]
GREEK PARLIAMENT PASSES KEY LAW BEFORE EU/IMF VISIT
The Greek parliament passed a mass of legislation on
Thursday, covering topics from gambling to tourism zoning, which
the debt-laden country had to adopt before EU and IMF inspectors
came to monitor its progress later this month. [ID:nLDE7730W6]
GREEK ECONOMIC SENTIMENT GETS LIFT FROM EU RESCUE DEAL
Economic sentiment in Greece rose very slightly in July for
the first time since February, helped by a deal to provide a
second bailout to the debt-hit country. [ID:nLDE7730Q2]
GREECE TO ANNOUNCE AMOUNT OF T-BILL AUCTION
Greece's debt agency PDMA will announce the amount of a
6-month T-bill auction scheduled for August 9.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY CPI, HICP
Greece's statistics authority will release July headline and
harmonised inflation. Greek consumer inflation was steady at 3.3
percent year-on-year in June.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR]
Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT>
Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT>
Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR]
Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1>
---------------------------------------------------------