ATHENS Aug 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

G7 SEEKS TO CALM MARKETS ROCKED BY DEBT CRISES

Finance chiefs from the world's industrial powers pledged on Sunday to take whatever actions were needed to steady financial markets, spooked by the political wrangling in Europe and the United States over slashing their huge budget deficits. [ID:nN1E77607V]

ECB SAYS WILL 'ACTIVELY IMPLEMENT' BOND-BUYING

The European Central Bank said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its controversial bond-buying programme to fight the euro zone's debt crisis, signalling it will buy Spanish and Italian government bonds to halt financial market contagion.[ID:nL6E7J704K]

EU'S REHN: DEAL TO CUT GREEK DEBT BY 22 PCT/GDP BY 2020

Lower interest on euro zone loans to Greece and private bondholder involvement in the country's restructuring will cut its debt by 22 percent of GDP by 2020, Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said. [ID:nLDE7740WV]

BERLIN, PARIS STRESS COMMITMENT TO EUROPEAN REFORMS

Germany and France on Sunday reiterated their commitment to implementing the decisions of last month's emergency EU summit, in an effort to restore confidence in turbulent financial markets. [ID:nLDE77607W]

GREECE TO ISSUE 625 MLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS AUG 9

Greece will auction 625 million euros ($880 million) of 26-week T-bills on August 9, continuing its plan of short-term debt sales with a smaller amount than in previous months, the debt agency said on Friday. [ID:nLDE7730FO]

GREEK JULY INFLATION EASES TO 2.4 PCT

Greek consumer inflation slowed to 2.4 percent year-on-year in July, its lowest level since January 2010 and down from 3.3 percent in June, due to discounts on clothing and durable goods for the summer sales. [ID:nLDE7740KQ]

EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES PARE LOSSES

European stock index futures pared losses on Monday, indicating the drop in equities would not be as sharp as earlier signalled after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. debt rating by one notch from the prized triple-A standing. [ID:nL6E7J8051]

