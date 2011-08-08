ATHENS Aug 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
G7 SEEKS TO CALM MARKETS ROCKED BY DEBT CRISES
Finance chiefs from the world's industrial powers pledged on
Sunday to take whatever actions were needed to steady financial
markets, spooked by the political wrangling in Europe and the
United States over slashing their huge budget deficits.
[ID:nN1E77607V]
ECB SAYS WILL 'ACTIVELY IMPLEMENT' BOND-BUYING
The European Central Bank said on Sunday it would "actively
implement" its controversial bond-buying programme to fight the
euro zone's debt crisis, signalling it will buy Spanish and
Italian government bonds to halt financial market
contagion.[ID:nL6E7J704K]
EU'S REHN: DEAL TO CUT GREEK DEBT BY 22 PCT/GDP BY 2020
Lower interest on euro zone loans to Greece and private
bondholder involvement in the country's restructuring will cut
its debt by 22 percent of GDP by 2020, Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said. [ID:nLDE7740WV]
BERLIN, PARIS STRESS COMMITMENT TO EUROPEAN REFORMS
Germany and France on Sunday reiterated their commitment to
implementing the decisions of last month's emergency EU summit,
in an effort to restore confidence in turbulent financial
markets. [ID:nLDE77607W]
GREECE TO ISSUE 625 MLN EUR 6-MONTH T-BILLS AUG 9
Greece will auction 625 million euros ($880 million) of
26-week T-bills on August 9, continuing its plan of short-term
debt sales with a smaller amount than in previous months, the
debt agency said on Friday. [ID:nLDE7730FO]
GREEK JULY INFLATION EASES TO 2.4 PCT
Greek consumer inflation slowed to 2.4 percent year-on-year
in July, its lowest level since January 2010 and down from 3.3
percent in June, due to discounts on clothing and durable goods
for the summer sales. [ID:nLDE7740KQ]
EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES PARE LOSSES
European stock index futures pared losses on Monday,
indicating the drop in equities would not be as sharp as earlier
signalled after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. debt
rating by one notch from the prized triple-A standing.
[ID:nL6E7J8051]
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR]
Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT>
Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT>
Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR]
Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1>
---------------------------------------------------------