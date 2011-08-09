ATHENS Aug 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

TOP OFFICIALS TO HOLD GREEK DEBT SWAP CALL-SOURCES

Top Greek, EU and banking officials will hold a conference call on Tuesday about the progress made so far in a Greek debt bond swap plan for banks, Greek finance ministry sources said on Monday. [ID:nLDE778033]

GREEK REGULATOR BANS SHORT-SELLING FOR TWO MONTHS

Short-selling will be banned on the Athens bourse .ATG for two months starting Aug. 9, Greece's financial regulator said on Monday, in an effort to stem a stock market slump. [ID:nLDE77802T]

EU WON'T NEED NEW SUMMIT ON GREECE-FOREING MINISTER

A new European summit to reaffirm debt support for Greece is unnecessary, Greek Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis said on Monday in a bid to calm market jitters. [ID:nLDE7770VD]

CYPRIOT BANKS FACE 1 BLN EURO HIT FROM GREEK RESCUE

Cypriot banks could take a hit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to shoulder their Greek bailout obligations, forcing them to raise capital and potentially deepening concerns over the island's own sovereign debt. [ID:nL6E7J32E8]

GREECE TO ISSUE 625 MLN EUR OF 6-MONTH T-BILLS

Greece will auction 625 million euros ($880.4 million) of 26-week T-bills on August 9, according to the country's debt agency (PDMA).

GREEK CONSTRUCTION SLUMP EXTENDS TO APRIL

Greece's construction slump continued in April, reinforcing expectations the debt-laden country will stay in recession for a third year running in 2011, a survey showed on Monday. [ID:nLDE7770H8]

STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE JUNE IND. OUTPUT

Greece's statistics authority will release industrial output data for June. The index fell 10 percent year-on-year in May.

JAN-JULY TOURIST ARRIVALS RISE ALMOST 10 PCT Y/Y

Tourist arrivals at Greece's main airports rose 9.95 percent year-on-year in the January-July period, according to data by tourism industry association SETE, financial daily Imerisia reported.

www.imerisia.gr

EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES SET TO FALL ON GROWTH CONCERNS

European shares were set to fall on Tuesday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors panicked over the United States' loss of its top credit rating and as world leaders failed to calm jitters over global growth and debt. [ID:nL6E7J902H]

=============================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR] Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT> Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT> Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR] Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1> ---------------------------------------------------------