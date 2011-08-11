ATHENS Aug 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREECE TO BROADEN SWAP TO BONDS MATURING AFTER 2020

Greece will extend the terms of its bond swap to include government debt maturing after 2020 in a bid to encourage more private creditors to take part, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE7790L2]

GREEK BUDGET GAP WIDENS BUT BEATS REVISED TARGET

A deeper-than-expected recession caused Greece's central government deficit to widen by a quarter in the first seven months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE7790Q3]

GREEK Q2 GDP SEEN SHRINKING 0.9 PCT Q/Q

Greece's debt-laden economy probably shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter on a quarterly basis, slipping back into contraction after a surprise 0.2 percent growth in the first three months of the year, a Reuters survey shows. [ID:nLDE7790XD]

STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE MAY UNEMPLOYMENT

Greece's statistics authority will release unemployment data for May. Greece's jobless rate eased to 15.8 percent in April.

FITCH DOWNGRADES CYPRUS DESPITE AUSTERITY PACKAGE

Fitch downgraded Cyprus' credit rating on Wednesday, saying the island was headed for a European Union bailout despite planned tax hikes and spending cuts to tame a runaway deficit. [ID:nLDE7790L8]

EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES SET TO BOUNCE FROM 2-YEAR LOW

European shares were set to rise on Thursday, bouncing from a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut losses, and with miners set to rise on higher metals prices after strong Chinese trade data. [ID:nL6E7JA1WW]

