ATHENS Aug 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREECE TO BROADEN SWAP TO BONDS MATURING AFTER 2020
Greece will extend the terms of its bond swap to include
government debt maturing after 2020 in a bid to encourage more
private creditors to take part, Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE7790L2]
GREEK BUDGET GAP WIDENS BUT BEATS REVISED TARGET
A deeper-than-expected recession caused Greece's central
government deficit to widen by a quarter in the first seven
months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
[ID:nLDE7790Q3]
GREEK Q2 GDP SEEN SHRINKING 0.9 PCT Q/Q
Greece's debt-laden economy probably shrank 0.9 percent in
the second quarter on a quarterly basis, slipping back into
contraction after a surprise 0.2 percent growth in the first
three months of the year, a Reuters survey shows.
[ID:nLDE7790XD]
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE MAY UNEMPLOYMENT
Greece's statistics authority will release unemployment data
for May. Greece's jobless rate eased to 15.8 percent in April.
FITCH DOWNGRADES CYPRUS DESPITE AUSTERITY PACKAGE
Fitch downgraded Cyprus' credit rating on Wednesday, saying
the island was headed for a European Union bailout despite
planned tax hikes and spending cuts to tame a runaway deficit.
[ID:nLDE7790L8]
EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES SET TO BOUNCE FROM 2-YEAR LOW
European shares were set to rise on Thursday, bouncing from
a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut
losses, and with miners set to rise on higher metals prices
after strong Chinese trade data. [ID:nL6E7JA1WW]
