ATHENS Aug 12

MAJOR PROGRESS SEEN FOR GREEK PLAN IN SEPTEMBER-IIF'S DALLARA

There should be "major progress" on the private sector's plan to aid Greece next month, potentially including extending bonds maturing up to 2024 in the planned exchange, the head of the international bank lobby group said. [ID:nLDE77B055]

SARKOZY, MERKEL TO DISCUSS EURO ZONE ON TUESDAY

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss next Tuesday how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77A0T7]

BOURSE SLUMP MAY DELAY PRIVATISATIONS-GREEK AGENCY

The head of Greece's new privatisation agency said on Thursday that plunging stock markets could be an obstacle to the country's privatisation plans and that the timetable might have to be delayed. [ID:nLDE77A0K7]

GREEK JOBLESS RATE HITS NEW RECORD HIGH IN MAY

Greece's jobless rate hit a record high in May, driven by austerity measures which have plunged the economy into a deep recession. [ID:nLDE77A0CN]

GREECE TO ANNOUNCE AMOUNT OF T-BILL AUCTION

Greece's debt agency PDMA will announce the amount of a 3-month T-bill auction scheduled for August 16.

STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE UNADJUSTED Q2 GDP FLASH DATA

Greece's statistics authority is expected to release around 0900 GMT not seasonally adjusted flash estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of the year.

EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES TURN NEGATIVE

European stock index futures turned negative and pointed to a lower open for equities on Friday, with a decline in raw material prices seen hurting resource-related stocks, while banks were expected to remain under pressure. [ID:nL6E7JC04D]

