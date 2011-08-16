ATHENS Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

EU SAYS THERE WILL BE NO FINANCING GAP FOR GREECE - PRESS

Greece will continue to be funded in September, even as European national parliaments delay legislating new powers for the EU's rescue mechanism, a Greek newspaper reported on Tuesday. [ID:nLDE77F03J]

GERMAN EXPERTS SAY GREECE NEEDS FURTHER HAIRCUT-PRESS

Two senior German economists said on Saturday that a second EU bailout for Greece agreed last month is not enough to make its debt viable and that bondholders will have to incur even deeper losses. [ID:nLDE77F069]

GREEK RECESSION SLOWS IN Q2 BUT AUSTERITY HURTING

Greece's severe recession slowed in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, but economists said recessionary pressures would worsen in the second half as more austerity kicks in, making EU/IMF targets harder to meet. [ID:nL6E7JC0TM]

GREECE TO ISSUE 1 BLN EUR OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS

Greece will auction 1 billion euros of 13-week T-bills on Tuesday, continuing its monthly short-term debt sales. [ID:nATH006322]

S&P MAY DOWNGRADE CYPRUS CREDIT RATING

Standard & Poor's on Friday said it may cut the sovereign credit rating for Cyprus, citing its belief the government's fiscal position is no longer sustainable. [ID:nLDE77B0YM]

EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES FALL SFTER GERMAN GDP DATA

European stock index futures fell in early trade on Tuesday, pointing to a drop in equities, after data showed German gross domestic product growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter. [ID:nL5E7JG03L] =============================================================

