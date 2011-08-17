ATHENS Aug 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK CENBANK MAY ACTIVATE ASSISTANCE FOR LENDERS-PAPER
Greece's central bank stands ready to grant emergency
assistance to any lender who might face liquidity shortages over
the coming days, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday.
[ID:nLDE77G038]
FINLAND AGREES WITH GREECE ON LOAN COLLATERAL
Finland reached a deal with Greece on collateral for loans
to Athens, clearing the way for the Nordic euro member to help
the debt-burdened country. [ID:nLDE77F0XE]
GREEK BANK DEPOSITS INCREASED BY ABOUT 1.5 BLN EUR IN LAST
THREE WEEKS-CENBANK
Deposit inflows to Greek banks reached 1.5 billion euros
over the last three weeks, according to data presented by the
Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) Governor George Provopoulos to the
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, during a meeting on
Tuesday, daily Kathimnerini reported.
www.kathimerini.gr
GREECE SELLS 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD EASES TO 4.5 PCT
Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3
billion euros ($1.87 billion) of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday,
with the yield easing by eight basis points compared to a
previous auction in July. [ID:nATH006323]
EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES SET TO EDGE LOWER AFTER KEY MEETING
European shares were set to fall on Wednesday, with traders
disappointed at the lack of a positive outcome of a meeting
between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president
Nicolas Sarkozy, as they tried to restore confidence in the euro
zone and stop its debt crisis spreading further. [ID:nL5E7JF138]
================================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR]
Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT>
Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT>
Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR]
Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1>
---------------------------------------------------------