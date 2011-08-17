ATHENS Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREEK CENBANK MAY ACTIVATE ASSISTANCE FOR LENDERS-PAPER

Greece's central bank stands ready to grant emergency assistance to any lender who might face liquidity shortages over the coming days, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE77G038]

FINLAND AGREES WITH GREECE ON LOAN COLLATERAL

Finland reached a deal with Greece on collateral for loans to Athens, clearing the way for the Nordic euro member to help the debt-burdened country. [ID:nLDE77F0XE]

GREEK BANK DEPOSITS INCREASED BY ABOUT 1.5 BLN EUR IN LAST THREE WEEKS-CENBANK

Deposit inflows to Greek banks reached 1.5 billion euros over the last three weeks, according to data presented by the Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) Governor George Provopoulos to the Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, during a meeting on Tuesday, daily Kathimnerini reported.

www.kathimerini.gr

GREECE SELLS 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD EASES TO 4.5 PCT

Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.87 billion) of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by eight basis points compared to a previous auction in July. [ID:nATH006323]

EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES SET TO EDGE LOWER AFTER KEY MEETING

European shares were set to fall on Wednesday, with traders disappointed at the lack of a positive outcome of a meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, as they tried to restore confidence in the euro zone and stop its debt crisis spreading further. [ID:nL5E7JF138] ================================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR] Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT> Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT> Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR] Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1> ---------------------------------------------------------