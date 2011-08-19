ATHENS Aug 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

COLLATERAL DEAL WITH FINLAND NEEDS EURO ZONE OKAY-GREEK FINMIN

Greece's bilateral deal to put up collateral for Finland's share of loans in a new bailout package agreed last month has to be cleared by the rest of the euro zone, Greece's finance minister said on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77H0W0]

AUSTRIANS, DUTCH FOLLOW FINNS, SEEK GREEK COLLATERAL

Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said they want collateral on loans to Greece after Finland secured a commitment, but a Greek official said this would nullify last month's entire bailout deal. [ID:nLDE77H01T]

GREECE NOT IN TALKS ON COLLATERAL WITH EURO PARTNERS Greece is not discussing with euro zone countries other than Finland the possibility of providing collateral for their contribution to a new bailout deal agreed last month, a senior government official said on Thursday. [ID:nATH006325]

GREEK FINMIN SAYS ADDITIONAL AUSTERITY MAY BE REQUIRED

Greece's Finance Minister told a cabinet meeting on Thursday that additional fiscal measures of 3-4 billion euros may be needed to offset the higher-than-expected recession in Greece, daily Kathimerini reported, citing unnamed sources.

GREEK JAN-JULY TOURIST ARRIVALS UP 10 PCT Y/Y-SETE

Foreign tourist arrivals in Greece rose 10 percent in the first seven months of the year, industry bodies said on Thursday, bolstering hopes the key sector will rebound and help the recession-hit economy. [ID:nLDE77H0G1] GREEK JUNE C/ACCOUNT GAP NARROWS 14 PCT Y/Y Greece's current account deficit shrank 14 percent year-on-year in June, helped by an improved trade balance and a higher services surplus, the country's central bank said on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77H0FT]

EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES TO EXTEND STEEP SELL-OFF ON GROWTH CONCERNS

European shares were expected to slip further on Friday after steep declines in the previous session on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading towards another recession and some European banks faced short-term lending stress. [ID:nL5E7JI3R8] ================================================================

