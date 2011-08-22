ATHENS Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

GREEK BANKS'S HAIRCUT FROM ROLLOVER PLAN BETWEEN 8-21 PCT

Greek banks will take a haircut of between 8 to 21 percent as a result of their involvement in the bond rollover plan, financial daily Imerisia reported. Banks will receive this week details regarding the rollover from Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), the paper added.

GREEK FINIMIN MULLS VAT RATE HIKE FREEZE FOR RESTAURANTS

The finance ministry is considering dropping plans to increase the VAT rate to 23 percent from 13 percent on restaurant services, following intense reactions and a deepening recession, financial daily Imerisia reported, citing unnamed sources.

GREECE'S LARGEST BANKS EYE PROTON CAPITAL BOOST-CENBANK

Greece's four largest banks are likely to participate in smaller rival Proton Bank's PRBr.AT capital boost, the country's central bank said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77L03A]

EUROPE NEEDS EURO BONDS TO EXIT CRISIS-GREEK PM

Europe needs to co-operate more on financial policies to get through the financial crisis, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said in an interview with a Greek newspaper. [ID:nLDE77L032]

GREEK FINMIN SAYS BAILOUT HINGES ON POLITICAL WILL Greece's finance minister said the issues addressed in the debt-choked country's new bailout deal concern the euro zone as a whole, not only Greece, and the right package hinges on the bloc's political will. [ID:nLDE77L030]

EUROPE FACTORS:SHARES SET TO RESUME SLIDE ON GROWTH FEARS

European stock index futures pointed to losses on Monday, tracking a drop on Wall Street and in Asia on growing fears of another global economic downturn. [ID:nLDE77L01F] ================================================================

