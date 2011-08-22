ATHENS Aug 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREEK BANKS'S HAIRCUT FROM ROLLOVER PLAN BETWEEN 8-21 PCT
Greek banks will take a haircut of between 8 to 21 percent
as a result of their involvement in the bond rollover plan,
financial daily Imerisia reported. Banks will receive this week
details regarding the rollover from Greece's Public Debt
Management Agency (PDMA), the paper added.
www.imerisia.gr
GREEK FINIMIN MULLS VAT RATE HIKE FREEZE FOR RESTAURANTS
The finance ministry is considering dropping plans to
increase the VAT rate to 23 percent from 13 percent on
restaurant services, following intense reactions and a deepening
recession, financial daily Imerisia reported, citing unnamed
sources.
GREECE'S LARGEST BANKS EYE PROTON CAPITAL BOOST-CENBANK
Greece's four largest banks are likely to participate in
smaller rival Proton Bank's PRBr.AT capital boost, the
country's central bank said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77L03A]
EUROPE NEEDS EURO BONDS TO EXIT CRISIS-GREEK PM
Europe needs to co-operate more on financial policies to get
through the financial crisis, Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou said in an interview with a Greek newspaper.
[ID:nLDE77L032]
GREEK FINMIN SAYS BAILOUT HINGES ON POLITICAL WILL
Greece's finance minister said the issues addressed in the
debt-choked country's new bailout deal concern the euro zone as
a whole, not only Greece, and the right package hinges on the
bloc's political will. [ID:nLDE77L030]
EUROPE FACTORS:SHARES SET TO RESUME SLIDE ON GROWTH FEARS
European stock index futures pointed to losses on Monday,
tracking a drop on Wall Street and in Asia on growing fears of
another global economic downturn. [ID:nLDE77L01F]
