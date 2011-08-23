ATHENS Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREEK BANKS MAY POSTPONE RELEASE OF H1 RESULTS DUE TO ROLLOVER DELAYS

Greek banks are considering postponing the release of their first-half earnings results until September, due to delays in finalising the details of the proposed rollover plan for Greek bonds, financial daily Imerisia reported, citing unnamed sources.

www.imerisia.gr

GREEK BANKS ASKED TO REPLY ON BOND SWAP BY SEPTEMBER 9

Greek banks which will participate in the IIF's proposed rollover plan are expected to notify the Greek government by September 9 on the amount of their government bond holdings, daily Kathimerini reported.

www.kathimerini.gr

GREEK COLLATERAL DEALS PUT BAILOUT AT RISK-MOODY'S

Euro zone states seeking collateral for aid to Greece should think again if they want its bailout to stay on track, a rating agency said, as one of them said it would only press for such guarantees as a last resort. [ID:nLDE77M036]

PROTON BANK'S BOND ISSUE TO TAKE PLACE SOON-SOURCE

Small Greek lender Proton Bank's capital boost via a convertible bond issue to address a liquidity squeeze will take place soon, a source at the bank told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nLDE77M031]

GREEK ECONOMY MAY CONTRACT BY UP TO 5.3 PCT IN 2011

Greece's economy may contract by up to 5.3 percent this year, the country's finance minister projected during a meeting with social partners on Monday, a labour union official who took part at the meeting said. [ID:nATH006328]

HELLENIC'S GREEK THESSALONIKI REFINERY RESTARTING

Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) will restart its Thessaloniki refinery in Greece on August 24, a source with direct knowledge of the process said on Monday. [ID:nL5E7JM1EB]

BOOKIES SEE EUROPE STOCKS EXTEND TENTATIVE RALLY

Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes inch higher on Tuesday, adding to their tentative recovery rally and mirroring small gains on Wall Street and in Asia. [ID:nLDE77M01Y] ================================================================

