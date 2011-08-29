ATHENS Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
EUROBANK, ALPHA BANK TO ANNOUNCE MERGER-SOURCES
Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT)
will announce on Monday a merger deal including share swaps and
a capital boost from Qatar to better confront their country's
severe crisis, bank officials said on Sunday. [ID:nLDE77R03H]
HEADS OF ALPHA BANK, EUROBANK HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE
The management of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank
EFGr.AT hold a press conference, at Hilton hotel, at 1100 GMT.
ALPHA BANK, EFG PROPOSED SHARE SWAP 7 EFG PER 5 ALPHA
The share swap ratio of a proposed merger between EFG
Eurobank and Alpha Bank, Greece's second and third-largest
lenders, is seven EFG shares per five Alpha shares, a banking
source told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nATH006340[
OPAP MULLS CUTTING DIVIDEND FURTHER THIS YEAR
Greek group OPAP (OPAr.AT), Europe's biggest betting
company, may cut its dividend payout further and raise debt this
year to finance expansion in new activities, its chief executive
said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77P0M3]
GREECE FACES TOUGH EU/IMF TALKS, FISCAL SLIP-SOURCE
Greece risks missing its 2011 fiscal targets and can expect
tough discussions with senior EU, IMF and ECB inspectors next
week on its bailout programme, a source close to the inspectors
said on Friday. [ID:nATH006339]
EARNINGS POLL-EUROBANK H1 SEEN PROFITABLE, PRE-PSI
EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender, is
expected to report a rise in first-half profit without taking
into account an expected hit from its participation in Greece's
planned bond swap. [ID:nLDE77P0H1]
GREECE UPS THE ANTE WITH MINIMUM LEVEL FOR DEBT PLAN
Greece warned on Friday it may opt out of a debt swap
crucial to its second international bailout if too few investors
rally behind it, raising the ante on the stricken country's 150
billion euro ($215 billion) lifeline. [ID:nL5E7JQ0FX]
EUROBANK, MOTOR OIL ANNOUNCE H1 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE
Greek lender Eurobank EFGr.AT and Greece's second-biggest
refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) announce first-half results after
market close.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY PPI DATA
Greece's statistics authority will announce the producer
price index for July. In June, the PPI index rose 6.6 pct
year-on-year.
EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO TRACK WALL STREET RALLY
European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on
Monday, mirroring a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus measures at
the Fed's next meeting. [ID:nLDE77S014]
================================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide <EUR/1> Greek Debt News [DBT-GR]
Greek Equities Guide <GR/EQUITY> Greece's Debt <GR/DEBT>
Greek Economic Indicators [ECI-GR] Government Debt <GR/GOVT>
Greek Stock News [STX-GR] Greek Money News [M-GR]
Greek Exchange Info <GR/EXCH1>
---------------------------------------------------------