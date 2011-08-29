ATHENS Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

EUROBANK, ALPHA BANK TO ANNOUNCE MERGER-SOURCES

Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will announce on Monday a merger deal including share swaps and a capital boost from Qatar to better confront their country's severe crisis, bank officials said on Sunday. [ID:nLDE77R03H]

HEADS OF ALPHA BANK, EUROBANK HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

The management of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT hold a press conference, at Hilton hotel, at 1100 GMT.

ALPHA BANK, EFG PROPOSED SHARE SWAP 7 EFG PER 5 ALPHA

The share swap ratio of a proposed merger between EFG Eurobank and Alpha Bank, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, is seven EFG shares per five Alpha shares, a banking source told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nATH006340[

OPAP MULLS CUTTING DIVIDEND FURTHER THIS YEAR

Greek group OPAP (OPAr.AT), Europe's biggest betting company, may cut its dividend payout further and raise debt this year to finance expansion in new activities, its chief executive said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77P0M3]

GREECE FACES TOUGH EU/IMF TALKS, FISCAL SLIP-SOURCE

Greece risks missing its 2011 fiscal targets and can expect tough discussions with senior EU, IMF and ECB inspectors next week on its bailout programme, a source close to the inspectors said on Friday. [ID:nATH006339]

EARNINGS POLL-EUROBANK H1 SEEN PROFITABLE, PRE-PSI

EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender, is expected to report a rise in first-half profit without taking into account an expected hit from its participation in Greece's planned bond swap. [ID:nLDE77P0H1]

GREECE UPS THE ANTE WITH MINIMUM LEVEL FOR DEBT PLAN

Greece warned on Friday it may opt out of a debt swap crucial to its second international bailout if too few investors rally behind it, raising the ante on the stricken country's 150 billion euro ($215 billion) lifeline. [ID:nL5E7JQ0FX]

EUROBANK, MOTOR OIL ANNOUNCE H1 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE

Greek lender Eurobank EFGr.AT and Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) announce first-half results after market close.

STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE JULY PPI DATA

Greece's statistics authority will announce the producer price index for July. In June, the PPI index rose 6.6 pct year-on-year.

EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO TRACK WALL STREET RALLY

European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Monday, mirroring a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus measures at the Fed's next meeting. [ID:nLDE77S014] ================================================================

