ATHENS Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
ALPHA, EFG FIRE STARTING GUN FOR GREEK BANK DEALS
Greece's Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a
merger on Monday, with help from Qatar, that is expected to
trigger more deals to shore up banks battered by the debt crisis
and recession. [ID:nLDE77S070]
NATIONAL BANK TO RELEASE H1 RESULTS
National Bank (NBGr.AT), Greece's largest lender, and
retailer Fourlis (FRLr.AT) are among the companies that will
announce first-half results after the end of trading.
GREECE'S PPC HI NET PROFIT SEEN DOWN 62 PCT
PPC (DEHr.AT), Greece's dominant electricity producer, was
expected to report a 62 percent drop in first-half profit, on
higher fuel costs and a labour strike, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday. The company is expected to release its results before
the start of trading. [ID:nLDE77T01E]
FINLAND WANTS LUXEMBOURG AGENCY TO HOLD GREEK ASSETS
Finland has proposed that Greek state assets be transferred
to a Luxembourg-based holding company and held as security for
new loans to Athens, according to an internal document obtained
by Reuters. [ID:nLDE77S0HN]
EUROGROUP'S JUNCKER:GREEK COLLATERAL SOLUTION BY MID-SEPT
Euro zone countries will find a way to satisfy demands for
collateral from Greece for new loans to Athens by mid-September
at the latest, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, the
Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker said. [ID:nLDE77T023]
GREECE ASKS BANKS FOR BOND SWAP DETAILS BY SEPT 9
Greece has asked European banks to disclose how they will
participate in a bond swap by Sept. 9, according to a
confidential letter sent to creditors by the Greek finance
ministry. [ID:nL5E7JT0V1]
VODAFONE EXPLORES COOPERATION WITH GREEK TELECOMS OPERATOR
Telecoms giant Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Monday it was
exploring the possibility to cooperate with Wind Hellas
[WINVTH.L], Greece's third-biggest telecoms operator.
[ID:nATH006353]
MOTOR OIL H1 PROFIT UP FIVEFOLD, BEATS ESTIMATES
Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) said on
Monday profit jumped fivefold in the first half of the year,
thanks to increased output from a new distillation unit and
lower taxes. [ID:nLDE77S0I6]
INTRALOT Q2 PROFIT SEEN DOWN 72 PCT
Greek group Intralot (INLr.AT), the world's second-largest
lottery systems provider, is seen posting a 72 percent drop in
second quarter net profit, hurt by foreign exchange losses, a
Reuters poll found. [ID:nLDE77S06D]
ECB BUYS FEWER BONDS, TRICHET REBUKES GOVERNMENTS
The European Central Bank cut its bond purchases last week
more sharply than expected, to 6.651 billion euros, further
scaling back its intervention after its renewed foray into debt
markets helped stabilise Italian and Spanish yields.
[ID:nL5E7JT1CL]
GREEK JULY PPI INFLATION CLIMBS TO 9.1 PCT Y/Y
Greek producer prices rose at their fastest pace in July
since May 2010, boosted by higher energy prices, the country's
statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday. [ID:nLDE77S07S]
EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO EXTEND GAINS;FOCUS ON BANKS
European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking gains
on Wall Street and in Asia, as the latest macro figures ease
concerns the U.S. economy is heading for a recession and as
investors hope the Federal Reserve may announce some measures to
revive the economy. [ID:nL5E7JU04X]
