ALPHA, EFG FIRE STARTING GUN FOR GREEK BANK DEALS

Greece's Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday, with help from Qatar, that is expected to trigger more deals to shore up banks battered by the debt crisis and recession. [ID:nLDE77S070]

NATIONAL BANK TO RELEASE H1 RESULTS

National Bank (NBGr.AT), Greece's largest lender, and retailer Fourlis (FRLr.AT) are among the companies that will announce first-half results after the end of trading.

GREECE'S PPC HI NET PROFIT SEEN DOWN 62 PCT

PPC (DEHr.AT), Greece's dominant electricity producer, was expected to report a 62 percent drop in first-half profit, on higher fuel costs and a labour strike, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The company is expected to release its results before the start of trading. [ID:nLDE77T01E]

FINLAND WANTS LUXEMBOURG AGENCY TO HOLD GREEK ASSETS

Finland has proposed that Greek state assets be transferred to a Luxembourg-based holding company and held as security for new loans to Athens, according to an internal document obtained by Reuters. [ID:nLDE77S0HN]

EUROGROUP'S JUNCKER:GREEK COLLATERAL SOLUTION BY MID-SEPT

Euro zone countries will find a way to satisfy demands for collateral from Greece for new loans to Athens by mid-September at the latest, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker said. [ID:nLDE77T023]

GREECE ASKS BANKS FOR BOND SWAP DETAILS BY SEPT 9

Greece has asked European banks to disclose how they will participate in a bond swap by Sept. 9, according to a confidential letter sent to creditors by the Greek finance ministry. [ID:nL5E7JT0V1]

VODAFONE EXPLORES COOPERATION WITH GREEK TELECOMS OPERATOR

Telecoms giant Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Monday it was exploring the possibility to cooperate with Wind Hellas [WINVTH.L], Greece's third-biggest telecoms operator. [ID:nATH006353]

MOTOR OIL H1 PROFIT UP FIVEFOLD, BEATS ESTIMATES

Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) said on Monday profit jumped fivefold in the first half of the year, thanks to increased output from a new distillation unit and lower taxes. [ID:nLDE77S0I6]

INTRALOT Q2 PROFIT SEEN DOWN 72 PCT

Greek group Intralot (INLr.AT), the world's second-largest lottery systems provider, is seen posting a 72 percent drop in second quarter net profit, hurt by foreign exchange losses, a Reuters poll found. [ID:nLDE77S06D]

ECB BUYS FEWER BONDS, TRICHET REBUKES GOVERNMENTS

The European Central Bank cut its bond purchases last week more sharply than expected, to 6.651 billion euros, further scaling back its intervention after its renewed foray into debt markets helped stabilise Italian and Spanish yields. [ID:nL5E7JT1CL]

GREEK JULY PPI INFLATION CLIMBS TO 9.1 PCT Y/Y

Greek producer prices rose at their fastest pace in July since May 2010, boosted by higher energy prices, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday. [ID:nLDE77S07S]

EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO EXTEND GAINS;FOCUS ON BANKS

European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as the latest macro figures ease concerns the U.S. economy is heading for a recession and as investors hope the Federal Reserve may announce some measures to revive the economy. [ID:nL5E7JU04X]

