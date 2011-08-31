ATHENS Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREEK PIRAEUS BANK POSTS H1 LOSS ON BOND SWAP

Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's fourth-largest lender, on Wednesday reported a first-half net loss of 820 million euros ($1.18 billion), hurt by an impairment charge from a planned Greek government bond swap. [ID:nLDE77U032]

GREECE'S NBG TAKES H1 HIT FROM BOND SWAP WRITEDOWN

National Bank of Greece (NBGr.AT), the country's largest, made a big first-half loss on government debt writedowns and said it would not rush into big strategic moves, even as local rivals seek security in mergers. [ID:nLDE77T0LZ]

INTRALOT'S Q2 PROFIT DROPS 59 PCT, BEATS FORECASTS

Net profit at Greece's Intralot (INLr.AT), the world's second-largest lottery systems provider, dropped 59 percent in the second quarter due to lower foreign exchange gains, the company reported on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7JU296]

HELLENIC PETROL Q2 NET PROFIT SEEN HIGHER

Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) is expected to post a rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher income from its petrochemicals and natural gas divisions. The company will report its results after the end of trading. [ID:nLDE77S027]

BANK OF CYPRUS SWINGS TO H1 LOSS ON GREEK SWAP

Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY swung to a first-half net loss of 112 million euros ($162 million) after taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap and being hit by a domestic bank tax. [ID:nLDE77T0NA]

BANKS' GREEK WRITEDOWNS WERE NOT BIG ENOUGH-IASB

European financial institutions should have booked bigger losses on Greek government bond holdings during the recent results season, the International Accounting Standards Board said. [ID:nL5E7JU1OA]

FINLAND PM SAYS GREEK ISSUE TO BE SOLVED SOON

Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said he expects the government to solve the issue of how to help Greece in a matter of "days and weeks" as European officials seek a way out of a dispute over Finland's demand for collateral. [ID:nL5E7JU2A9]

GREECE'S DEPA WINS LOWER GAS PRICE FROM RUSSIA

Greek company DEPA has won cheaper gas supplies from Gazprom (GAZP.MM), a DEPA official said, in a fresh sign the giant Russian exporter is having to compromise with European customers that are hurting under current pricing arrangements. [ID:nL5E7JU1QQ]

STATISTICS AUTHORITY WILL RELEASE JUNE RETAIL SALES

Greece's statistics authority will release retail sales data for June. Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.9 percent year-on-year in May.

EUROPEAN SHARES EXTEND RALLY;MINERS GAIN

European shares rose early on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street higher, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will act soon with stimulus measures to boost the struggling economy, and ahead of a raft of data. [ID:nL5E7JV0AG]

