ATHENS, Sept 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREEK DEBT OUT OF CONTROL-PARLIAMENT EXPERTS

Greece's debt has run out of control and government policies are failing to restore finances, said an independent parliamentary committee of experts on Wednesday, complicating current loan talks with international inspectors.

GREECE'S PIRAEUS BANK TURNS TO EMERGENCY FUNDING

Greece's fourth-largest bank Piraeus (BOPr.AT) has been forced to make use of emergency funding from its own central bank after running out of eligible collateral needed to access cheaper European Central Bank funds.

HELLENIC PETROLEUM Q2 NET SOARS, BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) said on Wednesday second-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped by a lower tax charge and higher income from its natural gas and electricity generation units.

EU/IMF ESTIMATE 2011 GREEK DEFICIT AT 8.6-8.8 PCT - REPORT

The EU/IMF inspectors estimate that Greece's bugdet deficit will be at around 8.6-8.8 percent of GDP this year, compared to a government target for 7.6 percent, daily Ta Nea reported citing unnamed sources.

www.tanea.gr

COLLATERAL FEES MAY END GREEK ROW-AUSTRIAN FINMIN

Euro zone countries are discussing ways to charge fees on any collateral Greece would use to back bailout loans, an approach that could resolve a nasty row over a second rescue package, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told Reuters.

GREEK RETAIL SALES SHRINK AT FASTER PACE IN JUNE

Greek retail sales by volume shrank at a faster pace in June, falling at an annual pace of 11.4 percent from a revised 10.7 percent in May, as austerity-pinched households continued to cut back on spending.

MARKIT TO RELEASE AUGUST PMI

Markit will release its Greek PMI for August. The Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) registered 45.2 points in July.

EUROPEAN FACTORS-SHARES TO OPEN MIXED; FOCUS ON DATA

European equities were expected to open mixed on Thursday ahead of key macroeconomic data, with mining shares seen tracking weaker base metals prices, which came under pressure following a drop in China's export orders.

(Reporting by Tatiana Fragou)