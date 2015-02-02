TORONTO Feb 2 Fairfax Financial Holdings
, which bet on the success of a Greek turnaround last
year, on Monday reiterated confidence in the country's prospects
and those of one of its largest lenders Eurobank.
Fairfax last year became a key player in the bailout of
Eurobank and currently owns a 13.6 percent stake in the bank.
Eurobank, which is 35 percent owned by the Greek bank bailout
fund, has been squeezed by an outflow of deposits in recent
weeks as political tensions have risen in the country.
Like other Greek banks, Eurobank's stock has been battered
since the victory of the left-wing Syriza party of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras amid fears that a standoff between
Athens and its European partners may leave the banks cut off
from European Central Bank funding.
Fairfax Chief Executive Prem Watsa, in an interview with
Reuters on Monday, said he met personally with the deputy prime
minister in Greece's new left-wing government, Yannis Dragasakis
and the country's new Minister of Economy Giorgos Stathakis on
Friday and had a constructive discussion with them about Greece
and Eurobank.
"I'm very confident that this current Greek government will
successfully negotiate a deal with the troika," said Watsa, a
well known contrarian investor.
The new Greek government has made clear it wants to end the
existing arrangement with the European Union, the European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund "troika" when its
aid deadline expires on Feb. 28. Instead it wants a bridging
deal with the troika to gain breathing space while a new deal is
negotiated to reduce Greece's debt burden.
"We feel certain that by moving forward with the reform
program and by remaining in the Eurozone, Greece will very soon
achieve significant economic growth that will in turn drive new
investment," said Watsa, adding that Fairfax would be open to
the idea of investing further in Greece once the reform program
gets going and the conditions allow for it.
Watsa said he is optimistic about the prospects of Eurobank
and that recent management changes at the bank were not forced
by the new government.
Eurobank named Nikos Karamouzis as its new chairman and
Fokion Karavias its new chief executive on Sunday. It said the
changes were prompted by former CEO Christos Megalou's decision
to accept a position at Fairfax in Toronto.
