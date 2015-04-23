By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, April 23
TORONTO, April 23 Fairfax Financial Holdings
, which bet on the success of a Greek turnaround last
year, said on Thursday it is confident that Greece will reach a
deal with its counterparts in the euro zone and remain a part of
the currency bloc.
Fairfax last year became a key player in the bailout of one
of the country's largest lenders Eurobank, after it
bought a 13.6 percent stake in the bank. The Toronto-based firm
recently boosted its position in the bank further, even as Greek
banks suffered deposit outflows in the face of fears over the
Greek government's extended standoff with euro zone partners
over reforms.
"We believe a compromise will be reached," said Fairfax CEO
Prem Watsa, who is a well known contrarian investor. "We meet
with government officials routinely. We believe Greeks want to
stay in the Euro group and that within that construct they are
trying to do the best deal possible for the people of Greece."
Watsa, who echoed a similar message to the one he gave to
Fairfax shareholders at the company's annual meeting last week,
said Fairfax raised its stake in Eurobank further last month, as
it sought to reduce its average cost base in the lender's stock
in the face of the decline in its share price this year.
Last week, Bank of Greece data showed that Greek banks made
more use of the so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
in March, boosting their borrowing 4.4 percent from the previous
month as outflows of deposits continued.
Earlier on Thursday, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
called for a speeding up of work to conclude a reform-for-cash
deal with euro zone creditors to keep his country afloat after
talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that both the sides
called constructive.
Fairfax has also bet on two other Greek companies, building
positions in real estate investment company Grivalia Properties
and Greek industrial group Mytilineos. Both
companies have also seen their shares take a hit amid all the
uncertainty around a Greek debt deal, but Watsa remains bullish
on their prospects too.
"Certainly current events are disruptive to their business,
as they are to lives of all Greeks, but we believe they will
continue to maintain intrinsic value," said Watsa, whose bet in
2011 on a turnaround in the fortunes of the Bank of Ireland
has since paid off handsomely.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)